British and Irish Lions Outplay the Springboks in Cape Town

The Springboks faced their first real challenge in the form of the British and Irish Lions since winning the Rugby World Cup in 2019

The Springboks led for most of the match but in the second half the British and Irish Lions were a different more disciplined team

In the end, the Springboks conceded too many penalties that translated into points allowing the British and Irish Lions to win 22-17

The Springboks put up a valiant effort in the first half and was in the lead until halfway through the second half.

The British and Irish Lions were a different team in the second half and made very few mistakes while the Springboks conceded penalty after penalty.

In the end the British and Irish Lions were the better team on the day. Photo credit: @Springboks

When the final whistle blew the British and Irish Lions were leading 22-17.

Social media users reacted to the first real contest the Springboks have had since the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

@Episode88:

"Too many handling errors, beaten by our kicking game, don't think we crossed their 22 more than four times in the second half. Lots of work to do for the Springboks, brilliant 2nd half from the Lions."

@MoJaffer1:

"Absolutely flipping brilliant !! Well played @Courtney_Lawes and Dan Biggar."

@Easterlytester:

"Impossible to win a game when the refereeing is against you. No high tackle call, No TMO on Lions try, no call on taking the man out in the air, no yellow on the tip tackle... game spoil."

@hazelmpinner:

"Phew...that was some 2nd half of rugby! Not a perfect performance by any manner of means but they got the win and we're 1-0 in the series!"

There were some spectacular tackles in the match.

There was also speculation about the DJ and his choice of some immediately after the South African national anthem.

