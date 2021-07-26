Pitso Mosimane Admits That He Still Wanted Khama Billiat at Mamelodi Sundowns

Coach Pitso Mosimane is looking back on his days at Mamelodi Sundowns and recently made a huge confession

He admitted that he actually wanted to re-sign Khama Billiat from Kaizer Chiefs shortly after he left Masandawana

Mosimane is looking to get a South African player to join him in Egypt as he continues to dominate with Al Ahly

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed that he wished he could've kept Khama Billiat after he signed for Kaizer Chiefs in 2018. Mosimane says that he even wanted to re-sign the player but couldn't do so because of his contractual obligations.

"When I was still at Sundowns, yes I wanted Khama, but you can’t have a player who belongs to another team and is contracted to another team," said Mosimane, according to iDiskiTimes.

Mosimane said that he really wanted Billiat back at Masandawana but realised that Billiat had moved on and was happy with Kaizer Chiefs, so he had to respect that.

Billiat has since remained at Kaizer Chiefs and has scored 16 goals in 84 appearances, according to Goal. Meanwhile, Mosimane has stated that his next mission is to sign a South African player for Al Ahly.

However, he denied that he's had his eyes on Gaston Sirino and Thembinkosi Lorch. He also rubbished claims that he's looking to sign a player from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mosimane has made it a point to make sure that South Africans get a chance to shine in Africa and wants to give players a chance to play football for his club.

Pitso Mosimane shows major love to Bafana Bafana legends in the game

Briefly News previously reported that Pitso Mosimane, the coach of Al Ahly, is definitely still in a good mood after leading the Red Devils to their second consecutive CAF Champions League triumph, which also happened to be their 10th overall.

Celebrating a series of pictures on his official Instagram profile following the Champions League victory, "Jingles" rolled back the years, releasing a snapshot of a bunch of former Bafana Bafana players who were all still employed by Amakhosi at the time the photo was taken.

Pitso Mosimane captioned the post:

"Top Guns! What an honour to work with these guys for 5 years (2017-2012). A very good generation of football players at club and international level. They are genuine, reliable and totally committed to football. Above all, they are good people."

