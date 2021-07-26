Arendsvlei Teasers for August 2021: Has Tally committed suicide?

Arendsvlei teasers for August 2021 are officially here! As the soapie takes an unforeseen trajectory, the drama heightens, and the most unexpected events happen. Arendsvlei cast members engage in heinous acts, and their desperate actions cause them more harm than good. Check out these teasers for more hints on how the juicy drama will unfold.

Arendvlei storyline trickles down from the battle for leadership of the school to a quest for control of the church. Parra and Tally plan their big day, although things do not go as planned; hence, the unexpected happens. Arendsvlei teasers for August 2021 highlight how the experience affects everyone.

Arendsvlei teasers for August 2021

Arendsvlei episodes bring you so much drama. Check them out for snippets of how far Janice is willing to go with her search. Is she ready to have her mother in her life?

Episode 177 - Monday, 2nd of August 2021

Tally's narratives make Daniel exhilarated, and Lionel derails himself when he realizes that he is missing Janice so much, so he occupies himself by getting creative. Janice tells Poppie why she is visiting, and Solly faces the consequences of her actions.

Episode 178 - Tuesday, 3rd of August 2021

Parra and Tally take the first step at ensuring Tally gets her life insurance policy, and Beatrice tells Sasha about Solly's expulsion, and Sasha feels relieved by the news. Janice opens her mother's box, and it makes her emotional.

Episode 179 - Wednesday, 4th of August 2021

Parra and Tally plan their getaway, and Janice pleads with Poppie to help her find her mother. Gertie and Tilla are mad at Ingrid at the cake decorating competition.

Episode 180 - Thursday, 5th of August 2021

Tally and Parra's scheme gains momentum, and Ingrid unexpectedly visits Emile in jail. Janice finds new hints about her mother's whereabouts.

Episode 181 - Monday, 9th of August 2021

Tally opens up to Daniel about herself during the photo session, although things get out of hand so quick! Sasha tries to salvage the situation about the photos on the internet; however, the news does not sit well with Tiffany.

Episode 182 - Tuesday, 10th of August 2021

Ingrid tries to reach out to Steve during his birthday, and Janice finds out the truth; hence, it crushes her. The ‘huisbesoek’ at Pieter upsets Dominee.

Episode 183 - Wednesday, 11th of August 2021

Tiffany projects her anger on Mielies and her friends, and Dominee visits Beatrice to deliberate the petition against Ingrid. Janice is interested in knowing more about her sister.

Episode 184 - Thursday, 12th of August 2021

Janice receives an unexpected visitor, and Ingrid offers to help at the church. Parra and Tally get ready for the big day.

Episode 185 - Monday 16th of August 2021

Ingrid pleads with Debra to help with the soup kitchen, and Janice insists on getting answers about her mother. Parra is shocked beyond words when things fail according to his and Tally's plan.

Episode 186 - Tuesday, 17th of August 2021

Ingrid questions Gertie and leaves her with food for thought, and Janice is unsure about having her mother back in her life. Parra worries that Tally could have committed suicide.

Episode 187 - Wednesday, 18th of August 2021

Mielies prepare to host Tiffany's farewell, although it makes Candice and Layla uncomfortable. Parra mourns Tally, and Zuliega asks Janice for a favour. Beatrice stumbles upon Ingrid on the day of the soup kitchen.

Episode 188 - Thursday, 19th of August 2021

Ingrid and Lennie's relationship grows, and Janice prepares her house for Ayesha and Zuleiga's visit. Wesley makes Lee-Roy a shocking proposal, and Parra thinks Tally's ghost is haunting him.

Episode 189 - Monday, 23rd of August 2021

Daniel receives a visitor from his past, and Debra and Ayesha grow fond of one another. Meanwhile, the family processes Wesley and Lee-Roy's announcement.

Episode 190 - Tuesday, 24th of August 2021

Ronel worries about the oncoming wedding and the Mortlock women visit Steve's grave. Someone from Daniel's past shows up unexpectedly at Arendsvlei, and their presence makes him furious.

Episode 191 - Wednesday, 25th of August 2021

Ingrid makes Lennie a lucrative deal; hence, he finds it difficult to turn it down. However, Ingrid has other plans for him. Janice gets an unpleasant surprise as she prepares for Muriel's arrival.

Episode 192 - Thursday, 26th of August 2021

Debra finds out the shocking truth about what her mother has been up to, and Muriel's plans make Lionel uncomfortable. Emily gets comfortable in Cupid's house.

Episode 193 - Monday, 30th of August 2021

Joshua does something that makes Eugene's stay in school unbearable, and Ingrid and Debra disagree about the boxing club. Emily impresses the Cupido's with a lovely breakfast, and the gesture makes Daniel happy.

Episode 194 - Tuesday, 31st of August 2021

Ingrid draws a line in the sand for Lennie, and Lionel gets sent from pillar to post. Beatrice discovers money is missing in her room. Who could her culprit be?

What will happen to your favourite Arendsvlei cast members?

The snippets prove how heated the drama will be in the oncoming Arendsvlei episodes. Your favourite cast members will go through the test of time, and how they manoeuvre their situations will prove their tenacities. Will they make the right decisions?

Parra

Parra supports Tally throughout her search for a life insurance policy. Their bond grows stronger throughout the process; hence, they plan their getaway. On their big day, they ensure everything is in check, although things take an unforeseen turn. The next day, Parra is shocked to wake up to the news of Tally's death. How will he deal with the loneliness?

Janice

Janice realizes the need to make peace with her mother; hence, she resorts to looking for her. She swallows her pride and even asks Poppie to help her with the process. Janice pieces up the hints and discovers crushing details about her mother. Will she go on with the search?

These juicy Arendsvlei teasers for August 2021 are nothing compared to the drama that awaits you in the oncoming episodes. If you wish to discover more about Janice's decision and how Parra will navigate his new reality, tune in to kykNET & Kie every Monday to Thursday at 19h30.

