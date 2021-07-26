The South African U/23 team in the Olympics played well against France but it wasn't enough as they lost all three points

France ended up winning the match in the closing stages of the match and SA made a lot of mistakes in their defending

Coach David Notoane wants the team to play for pride in their last group game and is hoping for a good result

South African U/23 coach David Notane is disappointed with the Olympics result against France. He admitted that defensive issues are what cost them the match. The players seemed to be in control of everything but defensive errors led to France snatching the three points.

South Africa had the lead multiple times during the match but gave it away each time. A penalty was also missed by SA, which would've been crucial in sealing the victory. Notoane has backed the team despite the disappointing result.

The U/23 team had a good chance to win three points against France but lost the lead too many times. Image: @SAFA_Net

"It was a difficult game‚ an exciting game, an emotional game. We went for it‚ they also came for it‚ and I think at the end‚ it was a game of margins of error," said Notoane according to TimesLIVE.

Notoane is ready for the boys to play their final Group A match and wants them to pay for their pride. They have no points and the chances of qualifying for the knockout stage are still there but quite slim.

"We will go and display the kind of football that South Africa is capable of. It is a chance for the players to market themselves," said Notoane, according to News24.

Matthew Booth speaks about the team's chances of making it in the tournament

Briefly News previously reported that the expectations for the South African U/23 football team in the Olympics are high. It's a squad made up of the most talented players in their age group and Mzansi will be waiting for the boys to bring back a gold medal.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, former Bafana Bafana player Matthew Booth thinks that the players have the depth needed to bring positive results. Booth has experience playing for the U/23s himself and was in the Olympic team back in 2000, serving as the captain.

"I certainly believe that they have a talented squad and it's a bit of an ask for them to go all the way for gold but it would be fantastic for them to get out of the group stages and into the knockouts," said Booth.

