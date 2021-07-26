Reeza Hendricks: bio, age, wife, career, stats, jersey number, accolades

Reeza Hendricks is a professional cricketer from South Africa. He currently plays for the Highveld Lions and is also a crucial member of the South African national cricket team (Proteas). He started representing the country at international cricket series games in 2014. Read on for more on Reeza Hendricks stats and other aspects of his personal life.

Reeza Hendricks is a professional right-hand batsman from South Africa. Photo: @Randy Brooks

South Africa is listed as one of the top cricket-playing nations across the globe. The national team, also called Proteas, comprises talented players like Reeza Hendricks, who have ensured spectacular performances in international tournaments.

Profile summary

Full name: Reeza Raphael Hendricks

Reeza Raphael Hendricks Date of birth: 14th August 1989

14th August 1989 Reeza Hendricks' age: 31 years in 2021

31 years in 2021 Place of birth: Kimberley, Cape Province, South Africa

Kimberley, Cape Province, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Reeza Hendricks' height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Lee-Ann Hendricks since September 2018

Lee-Ann Hendricks since September 2018 Children: One

One Reeza Hendricks' school: Northern Cape High

Northern Cape High Profession: Cricketer

Cricketer Batting style: Right-hand bat

Right-hand bat Bowling style: Right-arm off-break

Right-arm off-break Playing role: Opening batter

Opening batter Reeza Hendricks' Jersey number: 17

17 Reeza Hendricks' IPL auction status: Unsold as of 2021

Unsold as of 2021 Twitter: @reezahendricks

@reezahendricks Instagram: @reezahendricks

Early life and education

The professional cricketer was born on 14th August 1989 in Kimberly, Cape Province, in South Africa, and is 31 years old in 2021. Are Beuran and Reeza Hendricks related? Various publications reveal that the two are siblings. Beuran is a professional South African cricketer and plays as a left-arm bowler. Reeza is also cousins with cricketer Jason van Zyle.

For his education, Hendricks attended Northern Cape High. He started nurturing his cricket skills in high school and used to play for Griqualand West. He has not revealed his college education details.

Reeza Hendricks’ wife

Reeza Hendricks and Lee-Ann (pictured) tied the knot in September 2018. Photo: @leeannhendricks

The South African cricketer married his long-time girlfriend, Lee-Ann, in September 2018. They welcomed their first child in April 2021. The happy couple does not shy away from expressing their mutual love on their respective social media pages.

Cricket career

Reeza currently plays for the South African national cricket team, Jozi Stars, and the Highveld Lions as a right-handed opening batsman. He made his career debut in 2006 at Griqualand West while studying at Northern Cape High and was part of the squad until 2013. Other teams he has played for include Knights, Eagles, South Africa A, South Africa Under-19s, and Pretoria Mavericks.

After having an impressive performance at Lions and Griqualand West, Hendricks started playing international cricket in November 2014 when he made the South African Twenty20I squad against Australia. He later made the Griqualand West cricket team during the Africa T20 Cup in 2015. He has the 14th highest innings partnership for the T20 second wicket.

The cricketer’s big break came in August 2018 when he made South Africa’s One Day Internationals (ODI) team against Sri Lanka. One of his memorable career highlights in the ODI is becoming the 3rd batsman from South Africa to score a century at the game’s debut.

The cricketer Reeza Hendricks scored 102 off 89 balls at the South Africa vs. Sri Lanka ODI. The performance placed him at 14th place as a batsman with the most runs at an ODI debut match.

Reeza Hendricks was among the top cricketers at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction in 2019. His base price was 50.00 Lakh, but no cricket franchise is yet to purchase him as of 2021.

Reeza Hendricks wears jersey number 17. Photo: @Randy Brooks

Reeza Hendricks’ T20I stats

The following are the cricketer’s batting and fielding statistics in the T20 International competition.

Matches played: 33 (debuted on 5th November 2014 against Australia)

Inn: 33

NO: 0

Runs: 881

Highest score: 74

Average: 26.69

BF: 717

SR: 122. 87

100s: 0

50s: 6

4s: 104

6s: 14

Ct: 13

Reeza Hendricks’ ODI stats

The following are Reeza Hendrick’s batting and fielding statistics at the One-Day Internationals competitions.

Matches played: 21 (debuted on 5th August 2018 against Sri Lanka)

Inns: 21

NO: 2

Runs: 507

Highest Score: 102

Average: 26.68

BF: 665

SR: 76.24

100s: 1

50s: 2

4s: 49

6s: 5

Ct: 13

Reeza Hendricks' T20 stats

Reeza Hendricks' howstat T20 batting and fielding statistics are as follows:

Matches: 144 (debuted on 25th January 2009 for Eagles against Lions)

Inns: 133

NO: 18

Runs: 4044

Average: 36.16

BF: 3263

SR: 123.93

100s: 3

50s: 28

4s: 385

6s: 92

Ct: 60

Reeza Hendricks plays for the South African cricket team. Photo: @Christiaan Kotze

Reeza Hendricks' bowling stats

Matches: ODI (21), T20I (33), T20 (144)

Inns: ODI (3), T20I (1), T20 (144)

Balls: ODI (42), T201 (6), T20 (6)

Runs: ODI (47), T20I (21), T20 (21)

Wkts: ODI (1), T201 (0), T20 (0)

BBI: ODI (1/13)

BBM: ODI (1/13)

Ave: ODI (47.00)

Econ: ODI (6.71), T20I (21.00), T20 (21.00)

SR: ODI (42)

4w: 0 in all competitions

5w: 0 in all competitions

10w: 0 in all competitions

Reeza Hendricks' biography reveals a dedicated cricketer who is determined to leave a mark in the game. The South African cricketer has had a few highs and lows but has not let any obstacle discourage him from playing his best.

