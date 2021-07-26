Advocate Dali Mpofu has found himself at the top of trending topics on the popular social media platform on Monday

Mpofu started trending after the Gauteng High Court dismissed an application to hold the PSL and NSL in contempt of court by Royal AM

Mpofu, who was the legal representative for Royal AM was ridiculed by Twitter users for losing another case

Advocate Dali Mpofu has been a source of entertainment for Twitter users after the court dismissed Royal AM's court case against the Premier Soccer League CEO and the National Soccer League.

In early June, Royal AM was successful in acquiring a court interdict to block the PSL playoffs from kicking off.

Royal AM's legal representative Dali Mpofu trended on Twitter after the Gauteng High Court dismissed the football clubs bid against the PSL and NSL. Image: Herman Verway

According to News24, Royal AM was unhappy Sekhukhune United was awarded three points as per an arbitration ruling by the PSL. This ruling subsequently made Sekhukhune United the GladAfrica Championship winners.

Royal AM felt that the ruling was unjust and that they deserved to win the GladAfrica champions and the interdict was meant to address this issue, according to Daily Sun.

Despite the court interdict, the PSL playoffs went ahead which prompted Royal AM to file another lawsuit which was dismissed by the judge on Monday. Royal AM asked the court to hold the National Soccer League as well as PSL CEO Mato Madlala in contempt of court.

Mpofu, who is also former President Jacob Zuma's legal representative, represented Royal AM in their latest bid to the Gauteng High Court. The court ruled that Royal AM's interdict had lapsed due to another judgement by a different judge and as a result, their application was without merit.

Twitter users could not help but find it amusing that Mpofu had lost yet another case in recent weeks. Mpofu was unable to save Zuma from being found in contempt of court and Twitter users had to point out his losing streak. Here are some of their reactions:

@MadiBoity:

"Dali Mpofu's lack of congeniality can cost you as his client before the judges; he approaches courts like ANC/EFF branch meetings."

@GcumeA:

"I hear that Adv Dali Mpofu SC bit the dust AGAIN "

Mzansi reacts to Dali Mpofu’s son Sizwe after releasing new book ‘New Apartheid’

Briefly News previously reported that the son of Advocate Dali Mpofu, Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, is set to launch his book titled The New Apartheid next week. Mpofu-Walsh says he cannot wait to have interviews to share his insights on what led to him penning this one.

The 32-year-old author is a proud holder of a doctorate in international relations from the University of Oxford. He has released his latest book and it will be launched next week, 28 July.

Briefly News takes a look at the reviews and reactions where some social media users are also sending proposals to the young author.

The post reads:

@MvieVie5 said:

“Good boy, we must not be only the consumers of knowledge but producers.”

@Sbu_Speedy said:

“Having listened and watched your interviews with different leaders of the society, the impartiality and art of probing I'm confident that this book will be a best seller. We behind you.”

@Bolofology said:

“I want to work on an isiZulu translation. That will lead to extraction of terms so we can later work on a Nguni Glossary of Political and Economic Terms. Interested?”

