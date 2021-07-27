Uzalo Teasers for August 2021: Will Sambulo break Zekhethelo’s heart

Indeed, the Uzalo South African soapie drama is becoming more interesting by the day! The series is about the story of two families with totally different ethics and values. Yet, they play significant roles in the day to day running of the KwaMashu township in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The Uzalo teasers for August 2021 continue the series' plots of distinguishing between good and evil and how they sometimes interrelate.

Uzalo cast members. Photo: @Uzalo SABC 1 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Uzalo soapie series has a unique way of capturing and retaining viewers' attention. Whether you are new to the show or have been watching for some time, there are always new things to learn; thanks to the creative production team. If you have been wondering what will possibly happen in the episodes of Uzalo in August, considering how they ended last month, these Uzalo teasers give you a sneak peek.

Uzalo Teasers for August 2021

How is a lady expected to react after she is left stranded at the wedding altar? Another woman finds it hard to choose between her work life and her love life. The teasers for August 2021 discusses how some characters find and lose love.

Episode 106 - Monday, 2nd of August, 2021

Sibonelo is determined to do anything for the sake of ISwidi, while Sambulo looks to make Zekhethelo an essential part of his existence. Then, MaDongwe justifies Njeza and Nonka’s frustration towards their household.

Episode 107 - Tuesday, 3rd of August, 2021

Nosipho offends some wrong people, while Sambulo proposes to Zekhethelo, which she accepts, although a difficult personality test follows. Nevertheless, the Xaba household is beginning to heal.

Episode 108 - Wednesday, 4th of August, 2021

Nosipho is in serious trouble after offending some influential people.

Zekhethelo makes a bold move. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 109 - Thursday, 5th of August, 2021

Nosipho’s business experiences some challenges, while Zekhethelo makes a bold move. However, residents of KwaMashu receive hope through Mjolo’s app.

Episode 110 - Friday, 6th of August, 2021

Sibonelo improves iSwidi’s sales, even if it is at Nkunzi’s detriment. Meanwhile, Zekhethelo is uncomfortable with the young woman flicking around her lover, and she becomes jealous. But, on the other hand, the Shlobos find the new dating site very captivating.

Episode 111 - Monday, 9th of August, 2021

Mondii discovers some unsavoury truth, and a piece of newly found information puts an old relationship under pressure. Nevertheless, Sibonelo does not tell Nkunzi the truth of the matter, while Mrs Madlala gives Njeza a long and uncomfortable stare.

Episode 112 - Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021

Nkunzi tells Sambulo to desist from disappointing Zekhethelo because he will not take it lightly. Then, DBN Gogo opens the stage for the Smirnoff KwaNjomane launch, while Sbu gets some help from Screwdriver to help him get more matches on the Mjolo dating app.

Episode 113 - Wednesday, 11th of August, 2021

Mjolo is the talk of the KwaMashu community, and so, everyone wants to be part of the Mjolo trend. Meanwhile, Nkunzi is saddled with a task that can ensure a lifelong legacy in the Mholongo family, and then, wedding preparations are ongoing.

Episode 114 - Thursday, 12th of August, 2021

Madongwe’s Mjolo app works properly. However, Zekhetelo is stranded at the wedding altar. Will the wedding take place?

Episode 115 - Friday, 13th of August, 2021

Zekhetelo’s chances of becoming Mrs Gwala are very slim, and clergyman Gwala gets shocking information. Elsewhere, Njeza and Nosipho’s love life radiates.

Episode 116 - Monday, 16th of August, 2021

Zekhethelo must choose what will become of her romance with Sambulo. Meanwhile, Mrs Madlala’s plans yield results, and unfortunately, Sambulo’s parents do not measure up to his standard when he meets them.

Episode 117 - Tuesday, 17th of August, 2021

Sambulo and Zekhethelo find a way to reconcile their differences and return to loving each other. At the same time, Sbu and Mrs Madlala reconnect with a fake profile on the Mjolo dating app.

Episode 118 - Wednesday, 18th of August, 2021

The teaser for today is not yet available.

Zekhethelo must choose what will become of her romance with Sambulo. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 119 - Thursday, 19th of August, 2021

Nkunzi teaches his son a lesson, while Nosipho does not mince words about the importance of her business over every other thing or person. Finally, Sbu prepares a surprise for Mrs Madlala.

Episode 120 - Friday, 20th of August, 2021

Gabisile is hale, hearty, and not dead, while Gabisile tells the kids about the importance of academics. Finally, Mthunzi warns Hlelo about leaving.

Episode 121 - Monday, 23rd of August, 2021

Njeza and Nosipho must make serious commitments. Elsewhere, everyone is talking about Gabisile’s return.

Episode 122 - Tuesday, 24th of August, 2021

Gabisile wants the church to offer her another chance, while Pastor Gwala’s parents did not welcome him as he expected, which makes him a bit disappointed. Notwithstanding, Mrs Madlala and MaDongwe want to go on a double date with destiny.

Episode 123 - Wednesday, 25th of August, 2021

Nkunzi and his sons work on their bonds, while Pastor Gwala is determined to make Zekhethelo his wife. Njeza’s family rejects Nosipho.

Episode 124 - Thursday, 26th of August, 2021

Hlelo is threatened to spill Gabisile’s secrets, while Zekhethelo thinks it is better if Gwala keeps the fact that he is Nkunzi’s son from the Shlobo family. Then, Madlala and MaDongwe go on a date.

Episode 125 - Friday, 27th of August, 2021

Nyawo lands himself in hot soup while Nosipho confronts MaDongwe about her dishonesty. Also, Gabisile gets into a fight with the police.

Episode 126 - Monday, 30th of August, 2021

Zekhethelo and Pastor Gwala’s relationship begin to fall apart because they have different opinions about life. However, Nyawo could not find a pretty lady to stand as Samke.

Zekhethelo and Pastor Gwala’s relationship begin to fall apart because they have different opinions about life. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 127 - Tuesday, 31st of August, 2021

Gabisile receives a cold welcome, and unfortunately, too, the engagement party does not go as planned. Meanwhile, Zekhethelo’s plan to make a grand entrance is a far reach.

Zekhethelo

Zekhethelo is caught in a web of love between Sambulo and later Pastor Gwala. Although she was due to marry Sambulo, some things came up on the wedding day. As a result, she has a hard time forgiving Sambulo, and in the end, she starts a relationship with Pastor Gwala. Unfortunately, her second relationship also experiences some trouble. With all her plights, will she find her soulmate?

Nosipho

Nosipho is an entrepreneur who does not joke with her business. Unfortunately, she gets into serious trouble as a result of her business and some people. At some point, she must choose between growing her love life and steadying her business; she chooses her business. Will she reach a compromise with her lover to save her failing relationship?

These Uzalo teasers introduce the action-laden episodes for August. For instance, Nosipho, Zekhethelo, Sambulo and Njeza have difficult choices to make to balance their love life. What do you think they will do? Do not miss the premiere episodes as they broadcast on SABC1 at 20h30 from Mondays to Fridays.

READ ALSO: The Estate Teasers for August 2021: Lesiba makes a desperate decision

Briefly.co.za recently shared updates on what to expect in the August edition of your favourite The Estate television show.

Muzi decides to stop playing fair after receiving a displeasing call from his solicitors. However, he chooses to take the battle to his rival and seeks the help of some people to achieve this. Will he get the needed assistance?

Source: Briefly.co.za