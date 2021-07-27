30 Dutch braid hairstyles to try in 2022 and look great
Tired of wearing your hair in buns or ponytails? Well, it is time you find an ideal braiding hairstyle for your hair. Dutch braids, also called inverted French braids, are particularly the go-to styles because they are easy to make and can be worn to any occasion. This article looks at 30 Dutch braid hairstyles that will look good on you.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Dutch braids were invented by South African women immigrants in the Netherlands. They used to plait their hair to protect themselves from the damage caused by the sun. The style has since become a favorite among women and children across the globe.
30 Dutch braid hairstyles to rock in 2022
Which hairstyle is preferred now? There are many types to choose from depending on the length of hair, the occasion, and mood for the day. Here is a collection of the top 30 Dutch hairstyles to rock and feel great.
1. Plain two-Dutch or boxer braids
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
2. Double Dutch with buns
3. Half-up style
4. Open Dutch hairstyle
5. Dutch hairstyle and cornrows combo
6. Zig-Zag double Dutch
7. Dutch hairstyle with pigtails
8. Uni-Dutch hairstyle
9. Small inverted French hairstyle into a bun
10. With colored extensions
11. Loose hairstyle
12.Hairstyle for Afro hair
13. Back-Dutch hairstyle with extensions
14. Headband hairstyle with natural curls
15. Space buns with twin Dutch style
16. Inverted French hairstyle for long hair
17. Double Dutch with side design
18. Back folded cornrows into an inverted French hairstyle
19. Side braids
20. Half up half down
21. Dutch braid crown
22. Basket inverted French hairstyle
23. Side plait hairstyle with color
24. Four Dutch style
25. Upside down inverted French hairstyle
26. Cascade fairytale hairstyle
27. Dutch style and fishtail combo
28. Plaited soft bun
29.Asymmetrical double Dutch
30. Half Dutch style and ponytail combo
How to Dutch braid your own hair
How do you do a Dutch braid hairstyle? There are numerous Dutch braid tutorials on YouTube. You will realize that the process is not complicated after trying it practically. Here is a simplified Dutch braid step-by-step guide.
1. Ensure your hair is clean and then comb from roots to lengths to remove any knots.
2. Section your hair depending on the type of braid you want. For example, you will have to section your hair into two equal parts for a double Dutch braid.
3. After making a section, split it into three equal strands of hair.
4. Start anchoring the braid by bringing the right strand under the middle strand and then bring the left strand under the new middle strand.
5. Repeat step four until you reach the end of the section and then style the remaining mane of hair into a plaited tail. You can also tie the mane and then leave it to hang into pigtails.
What is the difference between Dutch braid and French braid?
Dutch braids and French braids should not be confused because they are a reverse of each other. They both have three strands, but the French style uses an overhand weaving method while the Dutch style uses an underhand technique. That is why Dutch hairstyles are also called inverted French braids or pineapple braids.
Are Dutch braids cornrows?
Dutch hairstyles and cornrows are both plaited using the underhand method. However, cornrows are tighter and smaller, while the Dutch ones are more loose and bigger.
Which Dutch braid hairstyle did you find interesting to wear now? They are all amazing, and you can choose to interchange them for an ultimate fairytale look. Happy braiding!
READ ALSO: Lizzo outfit ideas: 30 bold and inspiring styles that will look good on you
Briefly.co.za published some of the best outfits that Lizzo has ever won. The American singer continues to revolutionize fashion, especially among plus-size women.
Lizzo is known to have an unapologetic personality and often expresses herself through the outfits she chooses. Check the article to see her most iconic looks for every occasion.
Source: Briefly News