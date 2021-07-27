Tired of wearing your hair in buns or ponytails? Well, it is time you find an ideal braiding hairstyle for your hair. Dutch braids, also called inverted French braids, are particularly the go-to styles because they are easy to make and can be worn to any occasion. This article looks at 30 Dutch braid hairstyles that will look good on you.

Dutch braids can be worn by ladies with varying hair colors, textures and length. Photo: @everdayscrunchie, @braidedkatie, @meerdanhaar (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Dutch braids were invented by South African women immigrants in the Netherlands. They used to plait their hair to protect themselves from the damage caused by the sun. The style has since become a favorite among women and children across the globe.

30 Dutch braid hairstyles to rock in 2022

Which hairstyle is preferred now? There are many types to choose from depending on the length of hair, the occasion, and mood for the day. Here is a collection of the top 30 Dutch hairstyles to rock and feel great.

1. Plain two-Dutch or boxer braids

Two-Dutch braids that start from the hairline are always the best. Photo: @braids_by_patty

Source: Instagram

2. Double Dutch with buns

Finishing your braid with buns gives you an ultimate summer vibe. Photo: @texasskye

Source: Instagram

3. Half-up style

Half-up never gets outdated. Photo: @braidsbyjords

Source: Instagram

4. Open Dutch hairstyle

Open Dutch braids are ideal if you are looking for a lose fitting hairstyle. Photo: @braids_by_patty

Source: Instagram

5. Dutch hairstyle and cornrows combo

Try feed-in to have a different look. Photo: @braids_by_patty

Source: Instagram

6. Zig-Zag double Dutch

The zig-zag is a unique variation of the plain double-Dutch. Photo: @braid.sbymarie

Source: Instagram

7. Dutch hairstyle with pigtails

The pigtails at the end of the double Dutch give you looser finish. Photo: @lianashair_braids

Source: Instagram

8. Uni-Dutch hairstyle

A single Dutch braid is perfect for brides on their wedding day. Photo: @bd.beaute

Source: Instagram

9. Small inverted French hairstyle into a bun

Having a small line into a bun is ideal for ladies of all ages. Photo: @kensi_hair

Source: Instagram

10. With colored extensions

Colored extensions give you a brighter look. Photo: @braided_bby

Source: Instagram

11. Loose hairstyle

Loose cornrows looks just as great as tight ones. Photo: @clairestyle246810

Source: Instagram

12.Hairstyle for Afro hair

African hair looks great when put into tight Dutch braids. Photo: @amarachis_hair

Source: Instagram

13. Back-Dutch hairstyle with extensions

Adding extensions to your natural hair ensures elegance. Photo: @k.allurestyles

Source: Instagram

14. Headband hairstyle with natural curls

A headband style give you a classic appearance. Photo: @hairbylexlex

Source: Instagram

15. Space buns with twin Dutch style

Space buns are a go to style anytime you want to rock a unique braiding style. Photo: @braidingbeautyb

Source: Instagram

16. Inverted French hairstyle for long hair

If you have long hair, having one line saves time but looks great. Photo: @brittdidmyhair

Source: Instagram

17. Double Dutch with side design

Side designs will give you a chic look and are ideal for people with black hair

Source: Instagram

18. Back folded cornrows into an inverted French hairstyle

The hairstyle is great for little girls but adults can reprise the look. Photo: @littlebraidingstudio

Source: Instagram

19. Side braids

Side designs never go wrong. Photo: @braidedkatie

Source: Instagram

20. Half up half down

Half up half down is perfect for any weather. Photo: @kensi_hair

Source: Instagram

21. Dutch braid crown

This hairstyle gives you a princess feel and is ideal for brides or bridesmaids. Photo: @toadelka

Source: Instagram

22. Basket inverted French hairstyle

This basket style is simple but sleek. Photo: @beautybyjennifersarkis

Source: Instagram

23. Side plait hairstyle with color

Add a bright color for a sexy appearance. Photo: @beenie.bellas.braids

Source: Instagram

24. Four Dutch style

Four lines need careful attention to detail for perfect hair parting and usually result in an edgy appearance. Photo: @mariarbeaute

Source: Instagram

25. Upside down inverted French hairstyle

Braiding from the back of the head results in a fresh look. Photo: @braidzbymartha

Source: Instagram

26. Cascade fairytale hairstyle

With cascade braids, you do not need bobbie pins to hold down your hair. Photo: @regaliabraids

Source: Instagram

27. Dutch style and fishtail combo

Double Dutch braids into a fishtail give you the ultimate princess look. Photo: @braidnath

Source: Instagram

28. Plaited soft bun

A plaited soft bun is an ideal style for a great official appearance. Photo: @hairbylmilsom

Source: Instagram

29.Asymmetrical double Dutch

Unequal plaits are trending across the globe. Photo: @hairbylauraa9669

Source: Instagram

30. Half Dutch style and ponytail combo

A half braid that joins the rest of the hair in a low ponytail is ideal for a casual look. Photo: @ademarie_hairandbeauty

Source: Instagram

How to Dutch braid your own hair

How do you do a Dutch braid hairstyle? There are numerous Dutch braid tutorials on YouTube. You will realize that the process is not complicated after trying it practically. Here is a simplified Dutch braid step-by-step guide.

1. Ensure your hair is clean and then comb from roots to lengths to remove any knots.

2. Section your hair depending on the type of braid you want. For example, you will have to section your hair into two equal parts for a double Dutch braid.

3. After making a section, split it into three equal strands of hair.

4. Start anchoring the braid by bringing the right strand under the middle strand and then bring the left strand under the new middle strand.

5. Repeat step four until you reach the end of the section and then style the remaining mane of hair into a plaited tail. You can also tie the mane and then leave it to hang into pigtails.

What is the difference between Dutch braid and French braid?

Dutch braids and French braids should not be confused because they are a reverse of each other. They both have three strands, but the French style uses an overhand weaving method while the Dutch style uses an underhand technique. That is why Dutch hairstyles are also called inverted French braids or pineapple braids.

Are Dutch braids cornrows?

Dutch hairstyles and cornrows are both plaited using the underhand method. However, cornrows are tighter and smaller, while the Dutch ones are more loose and bigger.

Which Dutch braid hairstyle did you find interesting to wear now? They are all amazing, and you can choose to interchange them for an ultimate fairytale look. Happy braiding!

