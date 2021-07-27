Global site navigation

30 Dutch braid hairstyles to try in 2022 and look great
Fashion

30 Dutch braid hairstyles to try in 2022 and look great

by  Eunice Njoki

Tired of wearing your hair in buns or ponytails? Well, it is time you find an ideal braiding hairstyle for your hair. Dutch braids, also called inverted French braids, are particularly the go-to styles because they are easy to make and can be worn to any occasion. This article looks at 30 Dutch braid hairstyles that will look good on you.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dutch braid hairstyles
Dutch braids can be worn by ladies with varying hair colors, textures and length. Photo: @everdayscrunchie, @braidedkatie, @meerdanhaar (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Dutch braids were invented by South African women immigrants in the Netherlands. They used to plait their hair to protect themselves from the damage caused by the sun. The style has since become a favorite among women and children across the globe.

30 Dutch braid hairstyles to rock in 2022

Which hairstyle is preferred now? There are many types to choose from depending on the length of hair, the occasion, and mood for the day. Here is a collection of the top 30 Dutch hairstyles to rock and feel great.

Read also

Top trending Pondo hairstyles in South Africa 2022 (with images)

1. Plain two-Dutch or boxer braids

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Plaiting style
Two-Dutch braids that start from the hairline are always the best. Photo: @braids_by_patty
Source: Instagram

2. Double Dutch with buns

Plaiting style
Finishing your braid with buns gives you an ultimate summer vibe. Photo: @texasskye
Source: Instagram

3. Half-up style

Plaiting style
Half-up never gets outdated. Photo: @braidsbyjords
Source: Instagram

4. Open Dutch hairstyle

Plaiting style
Open Dutch braids are ideal if you are looking for a lose fitting hairstyle. Photo: @braids_by_patty
Source: Instagram

5. Dutch hairstyle and cornrows combo

Plaiting hairstyles
Try feed-in to have a different look. Photo: @braids_by_patty
Source: Instagram

6. Zig-Zag double Dutch

Plaiting hairstyles to rock in 2021
The zig-zag is a unique variation of the plain double-Dutch. Photo: @braid.sbymarie
Source: Instagram

7. Dutch hairstyle with pigtails

Plaiting styles to rock in 2021
The pigtails at the end of the double Dutch give you looser finish. Photo: @lianashair_braids
Source: Instagram

8. Uni-Dutch hairstyle

Plaiting styles to rock in 2021
A single Dutch braid is perfect for brides on their wedding day. Photo: @bd.beaute
Source: Instagram

9. Small inverted French hairstyle into a bun

Dutch braid hairstyles for short hair
Having a small line into a bun is ideal for ladies of all ages. Photo: @kensi_hair
Source: Instagram

10. With colored extensions

Plaiting styles to rock in 2021
Colored extensions give you a brighter look. Photo: @braided_bby
Source: Instagram

11. Loose hairstyle

Plaiting styles to rock in 2021
Loose cornrows looks just as great as tight ones. Photo: @clairestyle246810
Source: Instagram

12.Hairstyle for Afro hair

Plaiting styles to rock in 2021
African hair looks great when put into tight Dutch braids. Photo: @amarachis_hair
Source: Instagram

13. Back-Dutch hairstyle with extensions

Plaiting styles to rock in 2021
Adding extensions to your natural hair ensures elegance. Photo: @k.allurestyles
Source: Instagram

14. Headband hairstyle with natural curls

Plaiting styles to rock in 2021
A headband style give you a classic appearance. Photo: @hairbylexlex
Source: Instagram

15. Space buns with twin Dutch style

Plaiting styles to rock in 2021
Space buns are a go to style anytime you want to rock a unique braiding style. Photo: @braidingbeautyb
Source: Instagram

16. Inverted French hairstyle for long hair

Plaiting styles to rock in 2021
If you have long hair, having one line saves time but looks great. Photo: @brittdidmyhair
Source: Instagram

17. Double Dutch with side design

Dutch braid hairstyles for black hair
Side designs will give you a chic look and are ideal for people with black hair
Source: Instagram

18. Back folded cornrows into an inverted French hairstyle

Inverted French hairstyles
The hairstyle is great for little girls but adults can reprise the look. Photo: @littlebraidingstudio
Source: Instagram

19. Side braids

Inverted French hairstyles
Side designs never go wrong. Photo: @braidedkatie
Source: Instagram

20. Half up half down

Inverted French hairstyles
Half up half down is perfect for any weather. Photo: @kensi_hair
Source: Instagram

21. Dutch braid crown

Dutch braid hairstyles
This hairstyle gives you a princess feel and is ideal for brides or bridesmaids. Photo: @toadelka
Source: Instagram

22. Basket inverted French hairstyle

Inverted French hairstyles
This basket style is simple but sleek. Photo: @beautybyjennifersarkis
Source: Instagram

23. Side plait hairstyle with color

Inverted French hairstyles
Add a bright color for a sexy appearance. Photo: @beenie.bellas.braids
Source: Instagram

24. Four Dutch style

Inverted French hairstyles
Four lines need careful attention to detail for perfect hair parting and usually result in an edgy appearance. Photo: @mariarbeaute
Source: Instagram

25. Upside down inverted French hairstyle

Read also

French braid for beginners: how to do the style in simple steps

Inverted French hairstyles
Braiding from the back of the head results in a fresh look. Photo: @braidzbymartha
Source: Instagram

26. Cascade fairytale hairstyle

Inverted French hairstyles
With cascade braids, you do not need bobbie pins to hold down your hair. Photo: @regaliabraids
Source: Instagram

27. Dutch style and fishtail combo

Inverted French style
Double Dutch braids into a fishtail give you the ultimate princess look. Photo: @braidnath
Source: Instagram

28. Plaited soft bun

Inverted French style
A plaited soft bun is an ideal style for a great official appearance. Photo: @hairbylmilsom
Source: Instagram

29.Asymmetrical double Dutch

Inverted French style
Unequal plaits are trending across the globe. Photo: @hairbylauraa9669
Source: Instagram

30. Half Dutch style and ponytail combo

Inverted French style
A half braid that joins the rest of the hair in a low ponytail is ideal for a casual look. Photo: @ademarie_hairandbeauty
Source: Instagram

How to Dutch braid your own hair

How do you do a Dutch braid hairstyle? There are numerous Dutch braid tutorials on YouTube. You will realize that the process is not complicated after trying it practically. Here is a simplified Dutch braid step-by-step guide.

1. Ensure your hair is clean and then comb from roots to lengths to remove any knots.

2. Section your hair depending on the type of braid you want. For example, you will have to section your hair into two equal parts for a double Dutch braid.

3. After making a section, split it into three equal strands of hair.

4. Start anchoring the braid by bringing the right strand under the middle strand and then bring the left strand under the new middle strand.

Read also

30 fascinating space buns hairstyle ideas to rock

5. Repeat step four until you reach the end of the section and then style the remaining mane of hair into a plaited tail. You can also tie the mane and then leave it to hang into pigtails.

What is the difference between Dutch braid and French braid?

Dutch braids and French braids should not be confused because they are a reverse of each other. They both have three strands, but the French style uses an overhand weaving method while the Dutch style uses an underhand technique. That is why Dutch hairstyles are also called inverted French braids or pineapple braids.

Are Dutch braids cornrows?

Dutch hairstyles and cornrows are both plaited using the underhand method. However, cornrows are tighter and smaller, while the Dutch ones are more loose and bigger.

Which Dutch braid hairstyle did you find interesting to wear now? They are all amazing, and you can choose to interchange them for an ultimate fairytale look. Happy braiding!

Read also

30 groovy 70s hairstyles that are making a comeback in the 21st century

READ ALSO: Lizzo outfit ideas: 30 bold and inspiring styles that will look good on you

Briefly.co.za published some of the best outfits that Lizzo has ever won. The American singer continues to revolutionize fashion, especially among plus-size women.

Lizzo is known to have an unapologetic personality and often expresses herself through the outfits she chooses. Check the article to see her most iconic looks for every occasion.

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel