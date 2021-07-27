This was the second time Lucas Guillermo Saucedo was asking for Maria Belen Perez Maurice's hand in marriage

Argentine Tokyo Olympics participant Maria Belen Perez Maurice may have bowed out of the postponed Summer Games after her defeat to Hungary's Anna Marton.

However, the event was not all gloom and doom for the 36-year-old after she was proposed to by her boyfriend and coach Lucas Guillermo Saucedo.

SunSport reports Maria was knocked out when she lost 15-12 Marton in the women's saber individual.

While the defeat crashed her Olympics dream, Lucas ensured he made the Games more memorable for his partner by proposing to her.

The special moment is understood to have happened when Maria was conducting her post-match press with the broadcast media.

Lucas, who also doubles up Maria's coach interrupted the session by producing a handwritten note in the background.

"Will you marry me?" The note said in Spanish.

According to Maria, it was the broadcast journalists interviewing her who made her aware of Lucas's presence.

She went on to proclaim her love for her partner who she has been seeing for 17 years, revealing they are "very good partners."

"The press told me to turn around, and he had the letter. I forgot everything. I was like, 'Oh my God.' We are very happy. We are very good partners," she said.

"Of course, we have fights, but we enjoy each other's time. We love each other so much, and we want to spend our lives together," she added.

Footages from the incident seen by Briefly News showed the couple hug and kiss after Maria accepted the marriage proposal.

It is understood this was the second time Lucas has got down on one knee to ask Maria for her hand in marriage, with the first one happening in 2010 during the World Fencing Championships in Paris, France.

However, The Sun claims Maria rejected the proposal as she felt she was still too young for marriage.

The publication added the Tokyo proposal is expected to culminate to a bigger occasion to be marked with a big barbeque once they return home to Argentina.

