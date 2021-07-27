Royal AM Threatens to Take PSL to ConCourt as Promotion Battle Continues

Royal AM is not giving up on its fight to join the PSL and has threatened to take the organisation to court once again

Mam'Mkhize and her team want to take things to the Constitutional Court this time as their case has been dismissed

In the meantime, Sekhukhune United have been granted promotion and are now preparing for the DStv Premiership

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The fight between Royal AM and the PSL is still ongoing as the club seeks promotion into the top flight. Johannesburg High Court judge Leonie Windell has dismissed Royal AM's aspirations of automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership.

However, the club's administration is unwilling to give up and intends to appeal to the Constitutional Court. Windell also rejected Royal's effort to charge Premier Soccer League (PSL) interim CEO Mato Madlala with contempt of court yesterday.

Royal AM is not giving up on their fight to play in the PSL next season. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Royal also refused to participate in the play-off games which saw Richards Bay and Chippa United get a walkover. Their application was dismissed with costs, according to SowetanLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The club's counsel, Eric Mabuza, has stated that they will appeal the ruling all the way to the Constitutional Court.

The only thing left in the affair is for Royal AM to find out what punishment the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has in store for them, according to IOL.

The PSL was supposed to hear the case on Sunday, but the date has been pushed back to Saturday. Sekhukhune United will retain automatic promotion as a result of the recent development and are preparing to play in the DStv Premiership.

Benni McCarthy rubbishes claims that he's joining Orlando Pirates

In other PSL news, Briefly News reported that after leading AmaZulu to a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership last season, it's understandable to think that many will be after Benni McCarthy's signature.

Reports have been stating that Orlando Pirates is looking to hire McCarthy but he's not received any communication from the club regarding that matter. McCarthy used to play for Pirates and has shown impressive coaching skills with AmaZulu.

“I was not approached by Pirates; I haven’t had a chat with the chairman or any one of Orlando Pirates for that matter. Orlando Pirates has their own coaches and I’m sure they are very happy and content with what they have," said McCarthy to Marawa Sports Worldwide.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za