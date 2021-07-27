Both Man United and Arsenal are hoping to complete deals for their respective centre-backs this summer

While the Gunners are chasing after Englishman Ben White, the Red Devils are closer to completing a move to Raphael Varane

But fans of the two clubs have reasons to believe their teams have done better investment going after players of their choices

Manchester United could complete Raphael Varane's transfer move before the end of this week after reaching an agreement with Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has already told Los Blancos of his desires to leave them after a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His arrival will see him partner Harry Maguire in the Red Devils back-line while they contend for their first Premier League title since 2013.

However, some Arsenal supporters believe signing Ben White was a better investment than the four time Champions League winner.

How much each player will cost their respective clubs

Varane cost the Old Trafford dwellers £34 million while the North Londoners are hoping to secure a deal for the £50 million-rated centre-back this summer as reported by Sport Bible.

Considering the cost of the two players, United fans were of the opinion that the World Cup winner was a better deal but the Gunners fans are not in agreement of this.

Arsenal supporters argue that White can still give their club 10 years of active service while Varane, who will be 29 next April cannot stay that long.

The Frenchman has won several titles including four Champions League but Ben made his Premier League debut last season with Leeds United after helping them gain promotion into the topflight.

Both players will have opportunities to prove their qualities in the EPL once United can complete the deal for the France international in the coming days.

Has Varane reached agreement to join Man United?

Briefly News earlier reported that after talks with Real Madrid is rapidly progressing.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of the Red Devils for months now as they hope to land him this summer in a bid to bolster their defence ahead of the new season.

Varane has already returned to Los Blancos, but Metro UK reports he has made it clear he intends to move to Old Trafford as he wants to experience a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

