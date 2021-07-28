Athletics is a career that rewards handsomely for those who take it seriously. One such person is Allyson Felix. Born Allyson Michelle Felix, she is an American track and field sprinter. She has been in athletics from a young age, and over the years, she has managed to win many races. This article has info about Allyson Felix's net worth, age, world record and more. So keep reading to find out more about this young phenomenon.

Felix is an American track and field sprinter.



Allyson Felix's net worth has been a question many of her fans keep asking. This is following her successful athletic career that has spanned for years. She started sprinting professionally from 2003 up to date. Read more in this article about her full biography.

Profile

Name : Allyson Felix

: Allyson Felix Full name: Allyson Michelle Felix

Allyson Michelle Felix Date of birth: November 18, 1985

November 18, 1985 Allyson Felix age: 35 years (As of 2021)

35 years (As of 2021) Sport: Track and Field

Track and Field Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California High School: Los Angeles Baptist High School

Los Angeles Baptist High School College : University of Southern California

: University of Southern California Coach : Bob Kersee

: Bob Kersee Father: Paul Felix

Paul Felix Mother : Marlean Felix

: Marlean Felix Brother: Wes Felix

Wes Felix Allyson Felix daughter: Camryn

Camryn Allyson Felix Nike contract: Expired in December 2017

Expired in December 2017 Sun Sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Allyson Felix Instagram: @allysonfelix

@allysonfelix Allyson Felix's net worth: $4.5 million

Background info

An Olympic gold medalist and famed sprinter.



Are you wondering how old is Allyson Felix? She was born on November 18, 1985, in Los Angeles, California. She is 35 years as of 2021. Her father is Paul, an ordained minister and professor of New Testament at The Master's Seminary in Sun Valley, California. Her mother is Marlean, an elementary school teacher at Balboa Magnet Elementary.

Allyson Felix education

She attended Los Angeles Baptist High School in North Hills, California. She began to discover her athletic talents after she tried out for track in the ninth grade. In 2003, she was named the national girls High School Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News. She has since graduated with a degree in elementary education at the University of South California.

Athletic career

An Olympic gold medalist and famed sprinter.



In high school, she earned the nickname Chicken Legs for her slim physique. To prove her physical strength, she joined the track team. She defied all odds within a year finishing seventh in the 200-meter dash at the CIF California State Meet and eventually becoming a five-time winner.

Olympic medalist

At just 18 years, she competed in her first Olympics, the 2004 Summer Games in Athens. She competed in the 200 m race where she finished second, taking a silver medal. Later in 2008, she competed in Olympic Games in Beijing but again finished second, taking a silver medal.

In 2012 at Olympic Games in London, she won her first individual gold medal. She beat Veronica Campbell-Brown from Jamaica, her longtime rival, where she finished fourth in the race.

Allyson Felix world record

In 2003, she made history in Mexico City, finishing the 200-meter race in 22.11 seconds, a new world record in the under-20 category.

On August 10, 2012, she took to the track again as part of the women's 4 x 100 m relay team with Tianna Madison, Bianca Knight, and Carmelita Jeter. The foursome went on to smash the long-held word record of 41.37, set by East Germany in October 1985, way before Felix was born.

Allyson Felix pregnancy

On November 28, 2018, Allyson was blessed with a beautiful baby girl. However, her pregnancy came with a lot of challenges as she was battling preeclampsia. The condition made her undergo an emergency C-section to deliver her daughter.

Is Allyson Felix married?

She is happily married to her longtime partner and friend, Kenneth Ferguson. By profession, Kenneth is an American sprinter and hurdler. They have a beautiful and adorable daughter called Camryn.

Frequently asked questions

Below are the frequently asked questions about Allyson. They revolve around her personal life and athletic journey. Keep reading to learn more!

Is Allyson Felix in the 2021 Olympics?

Allyson Felix has done it for the fifth time! The nine-time Olympic medalist just scored a spot on Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The track and field Olympic trials kicked off on June 18 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Who is the only female track and field athlete?

Allyson Felix is an American sprinter who competes in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters. She is the only female track and field athlete ever to win six Olympic golds. Allyson Felix medals make her the most decorated woman athlete.

Where is Allyson Felix now?

In June 2021, at the Olympic trials, Alyson took a spot in the 400 m Olympic relay pool by advancing into the final. Then on June 20, she qualified for the 400 m individual event by finishing second.

Above is everything you would love to know that concerns Allyson Felix's net worth, age, world record, and much more. The Olympic gold medalist and famed sprinter has defied all odds and made it to the peak of her career. Her journey is an inspiration to upcoming athletes.

