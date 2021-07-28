Sindi Buthelezi: what we know about former Generations actress

The sudden death of Sindi Buthelezi has thrown South Africa into unexpected mourning. The late actress was a charming soul that entertained the country through her superb acting skills. She is best recognized for her role as Zinhle Mathe, Chopper’s girlfriend, on SABC1’s Generations. This article looks at several aspects that shaped Sindi Buthelezi.

Sindi Buthelezi loved acting from a very young age. Her passion for the art led to her leaving a stable PR job to venture into the risky South African acting industry. How well do you know the former Generations actress? Below is all you need to know about her.

Sindi Buthelezi profiles summary

Full name: Sindisiwe Buthelezi

Sindisiwe Buthelezi Date of birth: 8th February 1989

8th February 1989 Date of death: 27th July 2021

27th July 2021 Sindi Buthelezi’s age: 32 years at death

32 years at death Place of birth: Ratanda, East Rand, Gauteng

Ratanda, East Rand, Gauteng Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Female

Female Sindi Buthelezi’s sister: Nonhlanhla Sikhakhane

Nonhlanhla Sikhakhane Education: Public Relations degree from the University of Johannesburg

Public Relations degree from the University of Johannesburg Profession: Actress, PR practitioner

Actress, PR practitioner Known for: Playing Zinhle Mathe on SABC1’s Generations

Playing Zinhle Mathe on SABC1’s Sindi Buthelezi’s Instagram: @sindi.buthelezi

@sindi.buthelezi Twitter: @cinderellajnr

Early life and education

The late actress was born on 8th February 1989 in Ratanda, a small town in Ekurhuleni (East Rand), Gauteng. Growing up, she had a passion for acting and would spend her free time in local theatre halls.

For Sindi Buthelezi’s education, she matriculated from Khaya-Lesedi Secondary School. Despite her passion for acting, financial constraints could not allow her to proceed to AFDA to pursue a drama course. She, therefore, had to enroll at the University of Johannesburg to study Public Relations.

Sindi Buthelezi acting career

The late actress worked as a public relations practitioner in several PR organizations after graduation. However, her passion for acting made her leave the PR industry after just two years.

She was lucky to get a role on a Mzansi Magic's short film called Babe Come Duze. Sindi then had a major acting breakthrough in 2013 when she was cast to play the role of Zinhle Mathe, Chopper’s girlfriend, on SABC1’s Generations. The actress did not make a comeback to the then SA’s household soapie when it was rebranded.

Sindi Buthelezi starred in other local soapies, including;

Soul City season 12 (2014) as Ntombi

season 12 (2014) as Ntombi Ashes to Ashes season 2 (2016 to 2017) as Patience Khumalo

season 2 (2016 to 2017) as Patience Khumalo Isibaya as KZN Reporter 2

Sindi Buthelezi’s death

Sindi Buthelezi’s sister, Nonhlanhla Sikhakhane, confirmed the actress's untimely demise on 27th July 2021. She joins the worrying list of South African celebrities who died in 2021. The family is yet to release a statement on Sindi Buthelezi’s cause of death. Since the sad news broke out, fans have continued to pour in their condolences.

Sindi Buthelezi went too soon before achieving her full potential in the South African acting industry. Fans have been left to mourn the departure of a soul with unfulfilled dreams. Rest with the angels Sindi!

