Skeem Saam Teasers for August 2021: Meikie puts the final nail on the coffin!

Skeem Saam teasers for August 2021 are officially here, and the juicy drama gets better by the day. As the story unfolds, it touches on the most uncomfortable spectrums of the cast members' lives. As some Skeem Saam cast members celebrate, others battle their messed up lives and the need to make difficult decisions. Check out these snippets for more gist about the soapie.

Skeem Saam storyline mirrors the challenges people face in society. It touches on sensitive topics like marriage and finances. As some cast members nurture their beautiful relationships, hoping for a happy ever after, others struggle to make the difficult decision to call it quits. Skeem Saam teasers for August 2021 bring you that and much more.

Skeem Saam teasers for August 2021

Recent Skeem Saam episodes highlighted Meikie's dilemma and how much she had endured. Weighing the pros and cons of her marriage weighed her down. As she nears wit's end, will she regret her decision?

Episode 21 - Monday, 2nd of August 2021

Leeto finally discovers Lesetja's real identity, and Sifiso's pleas to have his job back on deaf ears. Meanwhile, Elizabeth's embryonic career might have ended without her consent.

Episode 22 - Tuesday, 3rd of August 2021

MaNtuli is devastated when she visits her mother's grave, and Bontle is puzzled when Fanie uses her secret to blackmail her. Kwaito serves Glenda what she deserves.

Episode 23 - Wednesday, 4th of August 2021

Tbose and John realize that Leeto put them in danger, and Lehasa comes bearing a nasty surprise for Kgosi and Fanie. It is judgement day for Dr Elizabeth Thobakgale.

Episode 24 - Thursday, 5th of August 2021

Fanie is willing to risk his life to reclaim what he believes is his, and Jazzy T discovers shocking details about his girl and mate. Elizabeth's favourable verdict does not interfere with Kwaito and Principal's relationship.

Episode 25 - Friday, 6th of August 2021

Glenda's friends advise her to focus on making her life better, and Fanie issues Lehasa an ultimatum; hence, she gets infuriated. Joyce comes to help with the wedding although Mapitsi upsets her.

Episode 26 - Monday, 9th of August 2021

Leeto second-guesses his purpose and future in Turf and considers giving in to new opportunities. The pending trial leaves Chef Kgosi unsure about the future of his career, and John drops a bomb about Meikie that Tbose had not foreseen.

Episode 27 - Tuesday, 10th of August 2021

Glenda finds herself in trouble after she ill-treats a client, and Phomolo and Lehasa realize that Fanie trapped them. Meanwhile, Tbose starts having horrifying thoughts about Kwaito.

Episode 28 - Wednesday, 11th of August 2021

Eunice and Fanie admit they are mutually attracted to one another, and John calls Moruti for nuggets of wisdom about his situation. After their conversation, he second-guesses Moruti's recommendation.

Episode 29 - Thursday, 12th of August 2021

Pretty is unimpressed by Clement poking his nose into her affairs, and a mysterious man shows up at Rovuwa to execute his sinister plan on Kgosi and Fanie.

Episode 30 - Friday, 13th of August 2021

Three goons cause a frenzy with guns at Café Rovuwa, and a scorned woman goes back home looking like a shadow of her former self.

Episode 31 - Monday, 16th of August 2021

Glenda meets with a management coach from Johannesburg, and a probe on the Café Rovuwa shooting results in clues about the possible culprits. Meikie's return makes Mapitsi and John uneasy.

Episode 32 - Tuesday, 17th of August 2021

A raging Emkay announces her secret to bringing Lehasa down, and Meikie's presence in the house makes her more uncomfortable than she had imagined.

Episode 33 - Wednesday, 18th of August 2021

Someone has business interests in Lehasa's company although they find it challenging to get through him. Meikie discovers how difficult it is for John to forgive her.

Episode 34 - Thursday, 19th of August 2021

Kgosi helps Peterson access valuable evidence concerning the case, and Bontle is shocked to find out what it means to be a shareholder at Café Rovuwa. A dangerous woman shows up at Pretty's door, leaving her shocked.

Episode 35 - Friday, 20th of August 2021

Pretty and Clement melt when they meet Kwaito's former colleague, and Bopape reveals shocking details about the state of her marriage. The new information leaves Meikie bummed.

Episode 36 - Monday, 23rd of August 2021

Clement is astonished to learn that Tlotliso is gay, and a ragging Meikie summons Bopape and makes a final decision about their marriage.

Episode 37 - Tuesday, 24th of August 2021

Clement makes good progress in connecting with his crush although he still gambles with the need to clarify a few issues. Later, Meikie delivers some items at the Seakamelas although the gesture does not sit well with the family members.

Episode 38 - Wednesday, 25th of August 2021

Glenda's attempts to reach out to Lizzy do not bear fruits, and Clement lies about not being interested in Tlotliso although he still is. Elsewhere, Meikie makes the difficult decision to do better for her family.

Episode 39 - Thursday, 26th of August 2021

Clement decides to loosen up and embrace the gay club, and a surprise visitor shows up at Mapitsi's party. Later in the night, two friends make peace. Kat succeeds in tracking down Kwaito and pleads with him to attend Tbose's bachelor party.

Episode 40 - Friday, 27th of August 2021

Phomolo advises Lehasa to go after a particular striking lady, and Mapitsi and Tbose go down the memory lane. Meanwhile, Kwaito is unsure about attending Tbose's wedding.

Episode 41 - Monday, 30th of August 2021

Mapitsi and Tbose exchange their vows.

Episode 42 - Tuesday, 31st of August 2021

Tbose gets teary when someone gives an emotional speech, and Alfred vows to do all it takes to stop the family from ruining Mapitsi's wedding.

Meikie

Meikie takes a break from her marriage to refresh her mind and make better decisions about her life. However, the break does not serve her right. When she gets back to her family, she feels uncomfortable. Therefore, she confronts Bopape to find out more about his view of the situation. Their conversation worsens the state of their marriage; hence, she puts the final nail on the coffin. Will she regret ending her marriage?

Tbose

Tbose announces her stand about her relationship with Mapitsi. Her words do not sit well with Kwaito; hence, he develops so much resentment towards her. He second-guesses attending her wedding although that does not stop Tbose and Mapitsi from exchanging their wedding vows. Will he make peace with losing the love of his life?

Clement

Clement is shocked to find out that Tlotliso is gay. He battles with his feelings towards him, and when his feelings get the better part of him, he decides to come out. Will Tlotliso admit to feeling the same way towards him?

The gist in Skeem Saam teasers for August 2021 evokes a rollercoaster of emotions. Tune in to SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 18h30 for more details about the dramatic plot. You will be in for a bumpy ride!

