The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for August 2021: Battles intensify

The River series on 1Magic is getting hotter and sweeter by the day. Cobra wants to rebuild his life with Angeline despite people's discouraging opinions. However, things do not seem to work out for them. Time will tell if they will be together or go their separate ways. What is happening to other characters? The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for August 2021 have more updates.

In the upcoming episodes of The River, Andile blindly fights Nomonde's battles. The Dikana's worry when he fails to return home. Later, Zolani and Lindiwe panic when they discover that Andile is regaining his memory.

The River Season 4 teasers for August 2021

All The River characters are trying to save themselves from one thing or another. Will they ever get to the root of all their problems? Everything is falling apart because everyone is pulling from an opposite direction.

Monday, 2nd August 2021

Episode 126

Nomonde argues with a family member, and Khabzela tries to understand why Flora and Mohumi are angry with each other.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

Episode 127

Nomonde is tired of the lies while Flora opens a new page of her life.

Wednesday, 4th August 2021

Episode 128

Flora confronts someone she believes is taking her for a fool. Meanwhile, a surprise awaits Mabutho.

Thursday, 5th August 2021

Episode 129

Zweli and Nomonde argue when he refuses to change his mind. Flora encounters a setback after rushing into a wrong decision.

Friday, 6th August 2021

Episode 130

Flora settles into her new life. Elsewhere, Nomonde ventures into new territory.

Monday, 9th August 2021

Episode 131

Cobra gives the Mokonena's unexpected news. Elsewhere, a couple is determined to save their marriage.

Tuesday, 10th August 2021

Episode 132

Nomonde and her new man disrupt her family's unity. Cobra ignores people's opinions regarding who he chooses to rebuild his life with.

Wednesday, 11th August 2021

Episode 133

Nomonde's decision leads to consequences that weigh her down. Will she give up on herself?

Thursday, 12th August 2021

Episode 134

Nomonde reacts to Zweli's decision, and Angelina decides what to do with Cobra. Meanwhile, Mohumi helps Cobra see the truth.

Friday, 13th August 2021

Episode 135

Cobra jumps into a sticky situation. Meanwhile, tension increases between Mabutho and his girlfriend.

Monday, 16th August 2021

Episode 136

Andile fights for Nomonde regardless of the consequences. Can he stand the heat?

Tuesday, 17th August 2021

Episode 137

Angelina and Cobra receive life-changing news. At the same time, Andile endures pain. Will Mabutho save his relationship with Nomonde?

Wednesday, 18th August 2021

Episode 138

Cobra's decision lands him in trouble. The Dikana's panic when Andile does not return home.

Thursday, 19th August 2021

Episode 139

Cobra feels disappointed when he fails to get what he expected. The Dikana family joins hands to help Andile.

Friday, 20th August 2021

Episode 140

Cobra's day ends in frustration, and Lindiwe's family takes matters into their own hands.

Monday, 23rd August 2021

Episode 141

Lindiwe defends her son because she trusts he can never betray her. Elsewhere, Cobra refuses to dine and wine with the devil.

Tuesday, 24th August 2021

Episode 142

Zweli is torn between right and wrong decisions. Later, everyone who hears Cobra's request is shocked. Mabutho puts in efforts to save his relationship with Nomonde.

Wednesday, 25th August 2021

Episode 143

Cobra pulls an unusual move while Andile's memories flow back slowly.

Thursday, 26th August 2021

Episode 144

Will Lindiwe and Zolani prevent Andile from regaining his memory? Later, Cobra receives another nasty surprise.

Nomonde

She no longer entertains lies and makes risky decisions to know the truth. Zweli and Nomonde argue severely. She wants him to reconsider his choices, but he is too rigid to change his mind.

Flora

Khabzela tries to figure out the source of Flora and Mohumi' endless arguments. Flora is done being treated like a fool and wants a new life, but she encounters setbacks multiple times.

Catch the sweet episodes highlighted in The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for August 2021 at 20h00. 1Magic (DStv Channel 103) airs the soapie on weekdays only. You will love spending time on this mind-calming series.

