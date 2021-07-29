Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile, has thrown her weight behind arrested former SABC DJ Ngizwe Mchunu

A photo surfaced on social media showing Duduzile with Mchunu’s two wives, however it’s unclear if she will attend the court proceedings on Thursday

The former Ukhozi employee is facing charges related to unrest that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal a fortnight ago

Duduzile-Zuma Sambudla continues to support former SABC DJ Ngizwe Mchunu, who is set to appear in court on Thursday. Mchunu is facing charges related to the recent looting and violent protests that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

According to a post shared on Twitter by Bonginkosi Khanyile, Duduzile is behind Mchunu and his two wives but it remains unclear if she will join the former Ukhozi FM staffer’s supporters at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Mchunu is a staunch Jacob Zuma supporter and he is alleged to have played a role in the violence following Msholozi’s arrest for contempt of court.

The post reads:

@GanyazaPrimrose said:

“When is she getting arrested yena?”

@Pholoba_Online said:

“Ehlisa umoya uphuze Herbex. No one is getting arrested here.”

@AlucZ said:

“Those were current events. How do you incite what is already burning?”

@Vonani83 said:

“Many leaders should stop hiding and support Ngizwe.”

@Omenjo4 said:

“The question you should be asking is why leaders are not supporting him?”

@Rhu_Ntshangase said:

“What about those who lost their lives in Phoenix and some inside the shops and some are still in jail, can she do the same and give their family members support as she's doing to Ngizwe's wives? Because all the people I've mentioned are facing difficulties.”

@LukhanyoMaya said:

“She should be in jail with him, that will be proper genuine support.”

@MashSammy said:

“Dudu is morally and revolutionary bankrupt.”

Nqizwe Mchunu cannot afford legal fees, court denies media's bid to film

In a related article, Briefly News reported previously that Mchunu is struggling with paying his legal fees, according to his legal representative Vusi Khathi.

This is after Ngizwe was arrested for allegedly holding a press conference in Bryanston where he stated that things would get ugly if former president Jacob Zuma was not released from prison, according to News24.

Mchunu, who as previously reported was remanded in custody after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that he was a flight risk, is receiving support through a fundraising campaign from people said to be his friends.

