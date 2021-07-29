Stiletto Vendetta 2 teasers for August 2021: Season 2 premiere episodes

Stiletto Vendetta Season 2 is full of suspense and has a great deal of entertainment. The previous season was enticing, but this is much better. The creativity in Stiletto Vendetta Season 1 made fans look forward to the second season. Stiletto Vendetta 2 teasers for August 2021 have juicy details about the upcoming episodes.

Will Kemal prove that Serhan killed Edip? South Africans love Stiletto Vendetta, for it reflects the country's justice system. Just like Kemal, Mzansi' people often have to fight harder to get justice.

Stiletto Vendetta teasers August 2021

eExtra couldn't have picked a better series. Stiletto Vendetta has wormed its way into the hearts of many. If you need half an hour of fun every evening on the weekdays, you better tune in to this show.

Monday, 23rd August 2021

Episode 1 (100)

The court reopens the Magnolia case. Will the clues lead Kemal to the truth?

Tuesday, 24th August 2021

Episode 2 (101)

Kemal interviews the people he suspects are connected to the case. He notices that some of their narratives do not add up.

Wednesday, 25th August 2021

Episode 3 (102)

Merve's return stirs tension in the neighbourhood. Everyone is shocked when Kerim walks into the party.

Thursday, 26th August 2021

Episode 3 (103)

Kerim confronts Merve and demands she clarify some mysteries that happened in the past. Meanwhile, Edip's death sinks Oya into depression.

Friday, 27th August 2021

Episode 4 (104)

Kemal suspects Serhan has a hand in Edip's death. Later, Kerim tries to reconcile Merve and Oya.

Monday, 30th August

Episode 5 (104)

While Kemal believes Serhan killed Edip, Merve visits an old friend. Elsewhere, Mehmet and Arzu risk their lives to protect their children.

Tuesday, 31st August 2021

Episode 6 (105)

Will Kerim successfully trick Merve into giving him the farm? Merve prepares a dinner meeting for some guests after discussing land issues with Kerim.

Mehmet

Life has become more challenging for Mehmet and Arzu. Their enemies are targeting the children. Why should someone involve innocent kids in adult's issues? Mehmet and Arzu protect their children with all they have.

Merve

Most of the people in the neighbourhood are uncomfortable with Merve's return. Kerim confronts her about the past and also tries to mend Merve and Oya's broken friendship. Kerim wants to steal Merve's land. Will she fall into the trap?

There are lots of entertainment and educative themes in each Stiletto Vendetta episode. Watch the episodes highlighted in Stiletto Vendetta 2 teasers for August 2021 on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 20h30.

