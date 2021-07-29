Orlando Pirates didn't have the most impressive season and are looking to strengthen things on the goalkeeping side

The club has hired a new goalkeeping coach, Sjoerd Woudenberg, who will help strengthen the players in the position

Currently, in their pre-season training, the club has five goalkeepers to choose from as they prepare for clashes

Five goalkeepers are currently in camp with the Orlando Pirates at the Royal Marang Sports complex in Rustenburg for pre-season training.

The Buccaneers have been in the North West for nearly two weeks, preparing for the 2021/22 season. They will face Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup on Sunday at Orlando Stadium.

Orlando Pirates are looking to make their goalkeepers stronger ahead of the new season. Image: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Richard Ofori, Wayne Sandilands, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Elson Sithole and Kopano Thuntsane will all compete for a starting spot for the Buccaneers, according to The Citizen.

Former Cape Town City goalkeeping coach Sjoerd Woudenberg, who was named as the new Bucs goalkeeper coach this week, is keeping a close eye on the five keepers.

“If you train every training session and goalkeeping session at the highest level, they players should adapt quickly to my way of working, the way I try to improve the goalkeepers,” said Woudenverg to Pirates Media.

"Every goalkeeper is in a different phase of his career, we have two youngsters, three older goalkeepers, and I'm happy to help them all with their development still," said the 34-year-old.

Pitso Mosimane has his eyes set on Kaizer Chiefs' Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that it appears that Pitso Mosimane has his eyes set on a South African player as he's said before to the media. Mosimane apparently is looking to sign Kaizer Chiefs youngster Nkosingiphile Ngcobo to his impressive Ah Ahly side.

Before, there were rumours that Mosimane wanted to sign Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile from Mamelodi Sundowns but it has emerged that he doesn't want to step on anyone's toes.

Mosimane is still embroiled with a court case with Sundowns with the club demanding he pay R8 million. He has since said that he will not attempt to sign any Masandawana players because he doesn't want anyone to take him to court.

