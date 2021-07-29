Lionel Messi is now on the verge of signing a new deal at Barcelona after making a return to the Spanish city

The new Spanish La Liga term will be starting next month and Barcelona chiefs must decide on Lionel Messi's future

Messi, who has six Ballon d'Or awards, is now said to have agreed to take a 50 per cent pay cut on his £500 000-a-week deal

Lionel Messi has reportedly made a return to Barcelona after spending days with his family and the Argentine football legend is said to be ready to sign a new deal with the Catalans.

This latest development is expected to be a cheering one for all Barcelona fans who have been expecting the club to announce the final decision on Lionel Messi's future.

Messi's contract actually expired at Barcelona at the end of June and his participation in the Copa America didn't allow time for contract talks.

Lionel Messi in action for Spanish giants Barcelona. Photo by Pau BARRENA

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had a glorious campaign at the Copa America tournament as he helped Argentina to win the title, beating Brazil in the final.

According to the latest report on Daily Mail, Messi was on a £500 000-a-week contract but has agreed to take a 50 per cent pay cut in order to stay at the Nou Camp for another five years.

Barcelona find themselves cash-strapped amid the coronavirus pandemic and need to balance their books this summer for them to be able to campaign.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be facing Stuttgart in their next game, which is a friendly on Saturday, July 30.

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Ronaldinho, who was one of the best-attacking midfielders in the world during his active playing time, explained that he is waiting for Lionel Messi to sign a new deal at Barcelona.

For now, Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona remains unresolved even though there are reports that the Argentine has agreed to a new deal, however, the Catalans are yet to announce it.

Barcelona is currently having some financial problems, which is the main reason they have not sorted out the future of their highest goalscorer ever in history.

After the end of last season, Lionel Messi was linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester City and French giants Paris Saint-Germain, even though these two teams hadn't made an official bid.

