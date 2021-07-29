Helen Glover: age, children, husband, twins, Olympics, world ranking, profile

Regarding the word "unbeatable," there is no pair that defines it better than Helen Glover and Heather Stanning, whose partnership has won several awards, including the first female rowing team to win an Olympic title. Besides, Helen Glover also set the record as the first mum to row for Great Britain. Join us as we discover more about this champion!

Helen Glover competes during the Women's Pair Heat 2 on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway. Photo: Naomi Baker

Source: Getty Images

Helen Glover is a British professional rower and a member of the Great Britain Rowing Team. She was ranked the best female rower in the world in 2015/2016 with Heather Stanning. In addition, Helen Glover has won two Olympic gold medals, the World Cup Champion five times, and the European Champion four times, alongside her partner, Heather Stanning. She is a British champion in both women’s fours and quads sculls.

Profile summary

Full name: Helen Rachel Mary Glover

Helen Rachel Mary Glover Nickname : Helen Glover

: Helen Glover Date of birth : 17th of June, 1986

: 17th of June, 1986 Age : 35 years old in 2021

: 35 years old in 2021 Profession : Professional rower

: Professional rower Team played for : Great Britain Rowing team

: Great Britain Rowing team Rowing partners: Heather Stanning (2010-2014) and Polly Swann (2014-Present)

Heather Stanning (2010-2014) and Polly Swann (2014-Present) Birthplace/hometown : Truro, Cornwall, England

: Truro, Cornwall, England Nationality : British

: British Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Ethnicity : British

: British Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Height : 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimetres)

: 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimetres) Weight : 154 lb (70 kilograms)

: 154 lb (70 kilograms) Body build : Fit

: Fit Eye colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Parents : Rachel (née Tucker) and Jimmy Glover

: Rachel (née Tucker) and Jimmy Glover Siblings : Four (Benjamin, Nathan, Ruth, and Freya)

: Four (Benjamin, Nathan, Ruth, and Freya) Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Steve Backshall

: Steve Backshall Children : Three

: Three Helen Glover's Instagram: @helengloverb

Early life and education

Where does Helen Glover come from? Helen Glover is from Truro, Cornwall, England. She was born in Treliske Hospital to Jimmy, a school teacher and Rachel, a physiotherapist, trained at Guys Hospital. She grew up with four siblings: Benjamin, Nathan, Ruth, and Freya. Nathan is Helen Glover's twin brother.

How old is Helen Glover? Helen Glover's age is 35 years as she was born on the 17th of June, 1986. Glover attended Heamoor Community Primary School and Humphry Davy School in Penzance before winning a sports scholarship to Millfield School in Somerset because of her running and hockey skills.

At the University of Wales Institute, Cardiff, she studied Sport and Exercise Science. Then, she got a PGCE at the University College Plymouth St Mark & St John to teach physical education to secondary school children.

Helen Glover poses for a photo to mark the official announcement of the rowing team selected to Team GB for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Although Helen Glover's Olympics 2021 participation began with a minor setback as they finished second behind Greece, she still holds an enviable portfolio in her country.

Helen Glover’s career and ranking

While schooling at the University College Plymouth, Helen applied for the Sporting Giants scheme, where she was added to the rowing team under coach Stannard at Minerva Bath Rowing Club in Bath, Somerset.

She started rowing professionally in 2010. She represented Great Britain in rowing alongside her partner, Heather Stanning, from 2010 to 2014, and Polling Swann, since 2013. Paul Stannard, Paul Thompson, and Robin Williams coached her.

Since she began her career, Helen has won many Gold medals for the Great Britain Rowing team. She won the Olympic Gold medal in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. She was ranked first in the female category for rowing in the world in 2014. Also, at the 2021 European Rowing Championships, she ranked first.

Helen Glover and Heather Stanning's record-breaking partnership began before heading into the London 2012 Olympic games. They set the record as the first female team to win an Olympic title from Great Britain.

In the 2016 Olympics in Rio, they remained unbeaten for 39 races. Stanning later retired, and Glover paired with Polly Swann. After giving birth to her three children, Glover goes into the 2020 Olympics, breaking the record as the first mom to row for Great Britain.

Helen Glover's Survivor contest

Helen Dorothy Glover featured as a contestant in Survivor: Thailand, the fifth season of the American CBS competitive reality television series. In the show, she worked as a survival swim instructor for the Navy in Middletown.

Helen Glover and Polly Swann pose for a photo to mark the official announcement of the rowing team selected to Team GB for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

She applied for the job on a whim after she heard about it from a Navy SEAL. Before then, she was self-employed as a caterer and worked as a waitress and lifeguard.

Who is Helen Glover married to?

Helen Glover's husband is Steve Backshall, a popular adventurer, naturalist and television presenter. They married in September 2016 in Glover’s native county, Cornwall, shortly after Glover’s retirement on return from Rio de Janeiro.

Does Helen Glover have a child?

Helen Glover and Steve Backshall's union is blessed with three children, two of whom are twins. Helen Glover's children's names are Log, Kit, and Willow. Interestingly, in March 2020, Helen Glover's twins made their TV debut. In a post she shared on her Instagram page, she wrote:

The twins made their TV debut last night. They joined us for the @sportrelief rowing challenge #battleofthechannels. I love being able to bring the little ones along and show them what mum and dad get up to (tho maybe it’ll be a while til they join)

Helen Glover's net worth

According to the Idol Net Worth website, Glover's net worth is estimated at $1.7 million. Most of her earnings are from her career as an athlete and various endorsements and sponsorships.

Helen Glover has enjoyed an enviable career so far. This is evident in several awards and recognitions she has received. On the 27th of March, 2016, she and Stanning presented winners' trophies to the Cambridge men's and Oxford women's crews in the Varsity Boat Races.

