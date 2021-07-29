Man United announced earlier in the week they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid over the transfer of Raphael Varane

Varane's imminent arrival is expected to push Axel Tuanzebe down the pecking orders, a scenario that will see United move him on

It is understood the Red Devils will explore a loan deal for the promising defender rather than sell him

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he expects Axel Tuanzebe to leave the club following the imminent arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Axel Tuanzebe was limited to just 18 appearances last season and will be desperate for first-team football. Photo by Matthew Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News recently reported the Red Devils have already agreed a £34m deal to sign the experienced defender who is now scheduled to undergo a medical before the transfer being announced.

United all but confirmed Varane is Old Trafford-bound earlier in the week, with the club announcing they have reached an agreement with Madrid over his transfer.

The arrival of Varane is expected to boost Solskjaer's options at the back with the Norwegian already having a string of players who can play at centre-back.

However, there are those who will obviously be affected by the signing of the World Cup winner, with Metro UK reporting Tuanzebe is among those who will be pushed down the pecking order.

The young defender was limited to just 18 appearances last season and will be desperate for first-team football.

But that will not be guaranteed at Old Trafford, meaning he will have to move on this summer to realise his dream.

According to Solskjaer, the decision was occasioned by the plethora of options he has in defence with Phil Jones also lined up to make a return.

"I can see of course with Raphael looking like everything is sorted there and we’ve made that deal, I can see Axel going out," Ole said. That’s because I’ve got Raphael, Maguire, Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones is coming back in," he added.

United are believed to be keen on loaning out Tuanzebe rather than offloading him in a permanent transfer.

