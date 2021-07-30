Race Imboden: age, girlfriend, Tokyo 2020, fencing career, worth, profiles

Race Imboden is a talented American sportsperson. He is famous for his unbeatable skills in foil fencing. As a result, most of his fans refer to him as the fence of fencing. His biography highlights his rise in the sport and how he became famous.

Race Imboden celebrates after winning a fencing competition. Photo: @USA Fencing

Source: Facebook

Race Imboden caused a row on the internet in 2019 when he went on one knee during the Pan American Games in honour of the black race. The move had dire consequences in his career, although he did not let it put him down. He is defending his medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and all eyes are on him.

Race Imboden's profile summary

Celebrity Name: Race Imboden

Race Imboden Full name: Race Alick Reid Imboden

Race Alick Reid Imboden Nickname: Fence of fencing

Fence of fencing Date of birth: 17th April 1993

17th April 1993 Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, United States of America

Tampa, Florida, United States of America Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Age: 28

28 Gender: Male

Male Nationality: American

American Occupation: Athlete and Fitness model

Athlete and Fitness model Education: St John's University in New York

St John's University in New York Sport: Fencing

Fencing Weapon: Foil

Foil Club: United Fencing Academy

United Fencing Academy Head coach: Stefano Cerioni

Stefano Cerioni Debut: 2009

2009 Hand: Left-handed

Left-handed Height: 1.89 m (6 ft 2 in)

1.89 m (6 ft 2 in) Weight: 172 lb (78 kg)

172 lb (78 kg) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Language: English

English Marital status: Single

Single Girlfriend: Ysaora Thibus

Ysaora Thibus Race Imboden's Instagram: race_imboden

race_imboden Race Imboden's Twitter: @Race_Imboden

@Race_Imboden Facebook: @RaceImboden

@RaceImboden Residence: New York, USA

Race Imboden's biography

Race has been passionate about athletics from an ealy age. His first sports were BMX and inline skating. He has a scar on his lip and a crooked nose from playing inline skating. A stranger spotted him playing with a toy sword and suggested that his parents sign him up for fencing. Turning fencing into a career earned him fame as he represents the USA in the 2021 Olympics.

Race Imboden's age

Race Imboden, the left-handed fencer. Photo: @USA Fencing

Source: Facebook

Race Alick Reid Imboden was born on 17th April 1993 in Tampa, Florida, USA. Race Imboden's parents named him after Race Bannon, a character in Jonny Quest, an American animated series. Reid turned twenty-eight in April 2021.

Race Imboden's fencing career

Imboden joined the Manhattan under 17 team in 2010 and ended the year by bagging the Cadet National Championship title. In 2011, he made it to the senior team and represented the country in the 2011 World Championships in Catania. He made it to the quarter-finals of the event.

During the 2011/2012 World Cup, he made it to the World Cup podium for his bronze medal. His exemplary performance earned him a chance at the US national team to compete in the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

In 2013, he won a gold medal during the Copa Villa La Habana. The title broke the USA's 14-year drought of US Foil World Cup titlists. In June 2013, he also won a silver medal during the Pan American Fencing Championships. He finished 10th in the 2012–13 FIE world rankings.

He scooped a silver medal during the 2013 World Combat Games. In 2014, he won his second USA Division-1 National Championship title. Race Imboden finished tenth in the season.

First American male fencer to win the World Cup

In the 2014/2015 season, he made it to the San Francisco World Cup quarter-finals. He won a gold medal during the Prince Takamodo World Cup in Tokyo competition and the Challenge International de Paris. He was the first American to win the title. In 2015, he was the first American male fencer to win the World Cup.

Imboden won double gold during the Paris World Cup and became the first fencer, after Benjamin Kleinbrink, to win back to back editions. He won a bronze medal during the Havana Grand Prix and qualified for the Olympics as a reserve for the team. Imboden and his team won gold medals for the USA men's foil team. He also qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

12-month probation

Race Imboden, the fence of fencing. Photo: @USA Fencing

Source: Facebook

In August 2019, Imboden was placed on one-year probation. The United States Olympics and Paralympic Committee made the decision after Imboden went on one knee on the medal podium during the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru. During an interview, he said,

The reason that I knelt at an international competition is because the country that I represent doesn't reflect me anymore. It doesn't reflect the people within it. As a person who is not of colour, not affected by gun violence or necessarily dealing with immigration right now, it's important for me to have a voice and support those people.

Race Imboden's Tokyo 2020

The USA men's foil team is favoured to return to the podium with three out of four members who competed at the Olympics in 2016. Race Imboden was part of the 2016 team, and he bagged a bronze medal during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Gerek Meinhardt, Alexander Massialas and Nick Itkin will compete in the individual events. Imboden will only compete for the team event.

Race Imboden's net worth

Race has made a fortune from his career as a successful sportsperson and model. His net worth is approximately $1.5 million.

Race Imboden's girlfriend

His partner is Ysaora Thibus, a French fencer. They met at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and she relocated to the USA in 2017 to live with him. They are famously known as the fencing couple.

Race Imboden is competing in the fencing team event, and he is hopeful he will win. We have no doubt that his performance during the Olympic fencing events will impress millions. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics fencing events started on the 24th of July and ends on the 1st of August 2021.

