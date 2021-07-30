Liz Cambage was already 6ft tall at just ten years old, and she was destined for basketball greatness. This record-breaking Australian athlete is a WNBA "All Star" who dominates the court with her skills. This proud activist uses her celebrity to speak up against racial inequality and body shaming and has caused a stir with her passionate statements.

Liz Cambage is the first woman to slam dunk in Olympic History. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

This two-time Olympian is most famous for being the tallest WNBA star and one of the highest-paid WNBA athletes. Find out how she rose to success and the struggles she faced to get there. Briefly.co.za also discusses this basketball star's involvement in activism.

Liz Cambage's Profile

Full Name : Elizabeth Cambage

: Elizabeth Cambage Nickname : Liz

: Liz Gender : Female

: Female Date of Birth : 18 August 1991

: 18 August 1991 Liz Cambage's age : 30 in 2021

: 30 in 2021 Zodiac : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : London, UK

: London, UK Nationality : Australian

: Australian Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Liz Cambage's weight: 216lbs (98kg)

216lbs (98kg) Liz Cambage's height in ft : 6'8 (2.03m)

: 6'8 (2.03m) Body measurements : 38-26-41 inch

: 38-26-41 inch Body build : Tall and athletic

: Tall and athletic Liz Cambage's parents : Julia Cambage (mother)

: Julia Cambage (mother) Siblings : none

: none Marital Status : single

: single Dependant: none

none School: Australian Institute of Sport

Australian Institute of Sport Occupation : Professional athlete

: Professional athlete Sport: Basketball

Basketball Olympic Event: Women's 5x5

Women's 5x5 Team : Australian Opals / Las Vegas Aces

: Australian Opals / Las Vegas Aces Famous for : The tallest WNBA player and one of the highest-paid ones

: The tallest WNBA player and one of the highest-paid ones Liz Cambage's net worth : $3 million

: $3 million Liz Cambage's salary : $221,450

: $221,450 Facebook : @Elizabeth Cambage

: @Elizabeth Cambage Liz Cambage's Instagram: @eCambage

@eCambage Liz Cambage's Twitter : @eCambage

: @eCambage Followers: 741k

Liz Cambage was teased for her height in her youth, which is now one of her greatest assets. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Where is Liz Cambage from?

The WMBA star was born in London, but she grew up in Melbourne, Australia. Cambage crossed the ocean when she was three months old to return to her mother's hometown.

She attended Padua College in Mornington before accepting a scholarship to the Australian Sports Institute in 2007. With her international debut in 2008 at the WMBA, Liz Cambage made an impression and established herself within the AIS team.

Who is Liz Cambage's mother?

Liz was raised by her mother, Julia Cambage, and her Nana, Aileen. Her parents split, and not much is known about Liz Cambage's father other than the fact that he is of Nigerian descent. Her mother encouraged her to join basketball when she was nine in an attempt to help her embrace her height and make new friends.

Liz Cambage with her Australian born mother, Julia, in 2020. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Liz Cambage's stats and achievements

At 18 years old, Cambage led the WNBL points scoreboard with her average of 22.3 points per game. Then, she joined Australia's Olympic Team for the London Olympics 2012, where she proceeded to make history. Liz Cambage's dunk broke records, as she became the first female player in Olympic history to slam dunk the ball. Cambage led her team to victory against Russia and took home a Bronze medal.

Shortly afterwards, she signed with the Chinese team, Zheijang Chouzhou, where she became one of the top paid female athletes worldwide and reportedly made 400k Australian dollars in the deal.

After returning to play for Australia for the Rio Olympics 2016, the acclaimed basketball star joined the Dallas Wings in 2018. Here, she broke the WNBA record by scoring 53 points in a single game and was subsequently voted onto the WNBA's "All-Star" Team. She scored a further 35 points during that game, leading her team to victory and breaking yet another record as the highest two-game total points score in the league's history.

She currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces, and Liz Cambage's salary is an average of $221,450, with an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Liz Cambage stands up against body shaming and gender discrimination. Photo: @eCambage

Source: Twitter

Liz Cambage in Playboy

In 2020, this statuesque athlete posed for Playboy magazine, and she claims that her motivation behind this was to embrace her unique beauty and show off a more feminine side. She further states that nudity is over-sexualized, and if she was lucky enough to be blessed with such tanned skin, she might as well show it off.

"Me doing Playboy is me celebrating my sexuality like, 'Yeah, I am a straight six-foot-eight woman who likes to have sex."

Cambage also graced the covers of ESPN's "The Body" issue in 2012; a body-positive campaign focused on celebrating athletes. Other big names involved in this campaign are Katelyn Ohashi, Kelley O'Hara and Scout Bassett.

Liz Cambage bares it all in ESPN's "The body issue" 2019. Photo: Sophy Holland

Source: Original

Liz Cambage and BLM

She was bullied for her body type and also struggled with racial issues. This mixed-race athlete states that she grew up in a "white-washed- Australia and lacked role models of colour with whom she could connect.

"Being told I looked dirty so I wasn't able to play with certain kids in primary school. Things like that I didn't really understand until I was older."

She claims that her move to America helped her significantly to embrace her "blackness" and subsequently joined the BLM movement.

The two time Olympian made a very passionate statement in June 2020 that brought tears to her eyes as she discussed her personal experiences with racial discrimination. She called out her fellow athletes and Australians, accusing them of lacking in compassion for the BLM campaign. She claimed that there are more keyboard warriors than physical protests, and the fact that activists use their words in place of actions infuriates her.

'You're all full of f**king sh*t. You're all fake! Australia, you're fake as f**k! You do not give a f**k about black lives Australia, at all!'

Her video statement was posted on Liz Cambage's Instagram and can be viewed below.

Showing support for Las Vegas Aces and BLM in California, 2021. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Is Liz Cambage competing in the Tokyo Olympics?

This WMBL Champion was in China in 2019 at the beginning of the Covid 19 outbreak. In December of that year, she fell terribly ill, and was wheelchair bound for three days. She states that she felt severely weak and warned her mother that she might have to bring her home in a body bag. She took over a month to recover, but the case was not confirmed as Covid.

Upon her return to Australia, Elizabeth was very careful to self-isolate and quarantined alone in Melbourne. When it came time to travel to the Tokyo Olympics, however, she was overwhelmed with panic attacks and anxiety. The thought of heading into yet another "Covid bubble" was very unsettling for the star. Lockdown fatigue has caused this record-breaking athlete to withdraw from playing with the Opals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

"I know myself, and I know I can't be the Liz everyone deserves to see compete for the Opals. Not right now at least. I need to take care of myself mentally and physically."

From left: Torah Bright, Liz Cambage, Holly Lincoln-Smith and Alicia Quirk, 2014. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

We do not doubt that Cambage will return to the basketball courts as soon as she is able. Meanwhile, she owns a gym, a vitamin company, and a career as a music DJ to keep her busy. Elizabeth retains her contract with the Las Vegas Aces and continues to cause a stir with her passionate involvement in both body positive and racial equality campaigns.

Source: Briefly.co.za