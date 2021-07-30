Tokyo Olympics: Chad Le Clos Admits He Lost Fair and Square, Promises Comeback

There were high hopes for Chad le Clos but unfortunately, he will be returning home without a medal in the Olympics

The star swimmer was disappointed with the results and promised that he will learn from this and do much better

His father was heartbroken by not being able to support his son at the Olympics because of Covid-19 restrictions

Chad le Clos, South Africa's most decorated Olympian of all time, will return home empty-handed after the Tokyo Olympics but has promised a comeback on the cards.

This comes after the four-time medallist placed fifth in the men's 200m butterfly final and a poor tie for 18th in the 100m butterfly heats when he failed to advance for the 16-man semi-finals.

Chad le Clos is disappointed with his loss at the Olympics and says he'll come back. Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

The Durban native, now 29 years old and a pool veteran, won a remarkable gold medal in the 200m butterfly at the 2012 London Olympics as well as a silver medal in the 100m butterfly at the same Games, according to The South African.

Chad Le Clos was at a loss for words after the end result

“It’s tough. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what to say. No excuses… I can’t make excuses. I lost fair and square to everyone else. It’s devastating,” said Le Clos, according to SuperSport.

Meanwhile, Le Clos' famed father, Bert, was watching the drama unfold on his TV at home in Pinetown because he couldn't fly to Tokyo because of Covid rules prohibiting crowds from attending the Games.

“It was terrible watching Chad and what was worse was not being there,” he said.

Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold and breaks the world record at the Olympics

Briefly News previously reported that Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa's first Olympic gold medallist for 2021, won the women's 200m breaststroke final on Friday, breaking a world record in the process.

Schoenmaker, who was swimming in lane 4, paced her race perfectly, sitting behind American Lilly King for the opening 100m before making her move over the final 100m. The 24-year-old delivered a faultless performance, touching the wall in 2:18:95 seconds.

The previous world record, established in 2013 at the World Championships by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen, was 2:19:11, according to Sport24.

