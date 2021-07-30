Andre De Grasse: age, measurements, daughter, 100m time, olympics, profile

Andre De Grasse is multiple award-winning personality in the sports sector. He is one of the best sprinters in Canadian track and field history. Even though his career dates back to his junior and high school days, he rose to fame after winning three Olympic medals.

Silver medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200 metres final in Doha, Qatar.

Source: Getty Images

Andre is the first Canadian sprinter to win three medals in a single Olympics. He broke the two medals in a single Olympics previously won by Canadian legends Donovan Bailey and Percy Williams. He has won bronze and silver medals on numerous other occasions.

Andre De Grasse biography

Andre De Grasse of Canada celebrates placing third after the Men's 100 meter final on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Source: Getty Images

Andre was born on 10th November 1994 in Scarborough, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Alexander Waithe (father) and Beverly De Grasse (mother). His mother was a high school sprinter in Trinidad and Tobago before relocating to Canada. His father also moved from Barbados to Canada as a teenager.

He was raised together with his three siblings, two brothers Julian and Dantee Waithe and one sister, Alexandra Waithe. Since he grew up in Markham, Ontario, he joined St Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholics Elementary School in Pickering. In grade two, he transferred to Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School in Markham, where he studied until grade eight.

He joined Father Michael McGivney Catholic Academy before transferring to Milliken Mills High School for his high school studies. After high school, he joined Coffeyville Community College between 2013 and 2014. Later, he moved to the University of Southern California for his junior season in 2015.

Amateur and professional career

The sprinter began his running from a young age. At the age of 17, his potential was noticed by Tony Sharpe. By 2015, he had already become a champion after winning three gold medals at the 2013 Canada Games in the 100, 200 and 4x100m races.

Here are the highlights of his career and achievements:

May 2015 - He won the Pac-12 championship with 9.97 seconds in 100m race

He won the NCCA 2015 championships with 9.75 seconds in a 100m race

He won the NCCA 2015 championships with 19.58 seconds in a 200 m race.

Bronze medal in 100m race in 2015 World Athletic Championship.

3rd place at the summer Olympic Games with 9.91 seconds in a 100m race.

The player has qualified for his second straight Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Andre De Grasse Olympics 2021 participation is in three events, namely, 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. He is hopeful that he will achieve the same feat he did in Rio five years ago.

Partner and daughter

Andre De Grasse celebrates with his daughter Yuri after winning bronze in the Men's 100 Metres final in Doha, Qatar.

Source: Getty Images

The champion is a long term relationship with Nia Ali. She is an American track and field athlete specialising in the 100 m hurdles, heptathlon, and other events. The duo has a baby together known as Yuri (daughter), born in June 2008. Ali has another kid (son) with American Olympian Michael Tinsley.

Andre De Grasse height and body measurements

While sprinting is known for its tall sprinters, Andre is considered shorter than most of them. He stands at the height of 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 70 kg. He has black hair and eyes. However, he has not publicly revealed his bicep, waist and hip sizes.

Andre De Grasse net worth

The sprinter has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2021. He has made such a massive sum of money from his successful career in sports. He has also earned from bonuses and sponsorship deals. For instance, his multi-year Puma deal is valued at $ 11.25 million with bonuses at about $30 million.

Andre De Grasse fast facts

Who is Andre De Grasse? He is a talented Canadian sprinter. Is Andre De Grasse retired? No, he is not. He is still active in athletics. When did Andre De Grasse start running? He started running at the age of 17 after being spotted by Coach Tony Sharpe. Why is Andre De Grasse important? He is important because he became the first Canadian athlete to win Olympic medals in three sprint events. Where does Andre De Grasse live now? The sprinter resides in Florida, where he also has a handful of races. Is Andre De Grasse going to the Olympics? Yes, he is. He is back at the Olympics in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay. How fast can Andre De Grasse run? The best Andre De Grasse 100m time is 9.90, even though he can be faster than that. What was Andre De Grasse diamond league position? He finished at 4th place for the 2nd consecutive race after running 10-flat in Monaco. How much is Andre De Grasse worth? He has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2021.

Andre De Grasse is one of the most successful athletes in Canada and across the globe. He started running at the young age of 17 and has continued to be the best by day. He is the epitome of hard work, discipline and consistency.

