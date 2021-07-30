Imbewu Teasers for August 2021: Zithulele finds out shocking truths!

Thrilling Imbewu teasers for August 2021 are out, and the drama seems to heighten by the day. More secrets are revealed, and tension continues to rise in the families. Some Imbewu cast members find themselves in sticky situations which require them to make difficult decisions. How easy is it to trust someone? These juicy Imbewu teasers for August 2021 has more hints.

Imbewu Teasers for August 2021. Photo: @e.tv

Source: Facebook

As the exhilarating Imbewu storyline unfolds, Nokuzola's relationship leaves her in a dilemma as she insists on having her cake and eating it. Zithulele goes through the test of time, and his decisions nearly cost him. KaMadonsela finds herself in a dire situation after what she says about Sebenzile. These Imbewu teasers for August 2021 provide more tips on what you should anticipate in the upcoming episodes.

Imbewu teasers for August 2021

Upcoming Imbewu episodes give the ins and outs of Zithulele's relationship. When he thought everything was going as planned, he realizes the truth, which thrusts him off balance. Will the wedding go on as planned?

Episode 861 - Monday, 2nd of August 2021

Nkululeko shares with Phunyuka his frustrations about being stopped from paying his respects to Zethu; therefore, he demands baby Mepho back.

Episode 862 - Tuesday, 3rd of August 2021

Nokuzola is tormented by the fear of being caught out and meets Nkululeko secretly. She pleads with him not to tell Zithulele the secret about their baby's paternity.

Episode 863 - Wednesday, 4th of August 2021

Menzi surprises MaZulu by planning their surprise wedding, and Mthunzi shoots Thu Sheleni at Emsamo.

Episode 864 - Thursday, 5th of August 2021

The life-threatening experience at Emsamo makes Thu Sheleni promise to change his ways. Thokozile worries about her safety, and lack of evidence to prove KaMadonsela attacked her makes the prison wardens dismiss her allegations.

Imbewu cast members find themselves in dire situations. @GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 865 - Friday, 6th of August 2021

Keeping secrets is the bane of Nkululeko's existence. When he seeks advice from Macingwane, she warns him about the dangers of keeping secrets. KaMadonsela warns Harriet against sinking to Thokozile's side and asks her to behave ahead of her parole.

Episode 866 - Monday, 9th of August 2021

MaZulu tests Nirupa's loyalty when she asks her to find out Menzi's intentions towards Zakithi. However, Nirupa has another agenda at play.

Episode 867 - Tuesday, 10th of August 2021

MaNdlovu insists on finding Zakithi a man, and sexual chemistry continues to brew between Sebenzile and Phakade. Later, Duduzile reprimands Sebenzile for not making the most out of the opportunity.

Episode 868 - Wednesday, 11th of August 2021

A budding relationship faces so much opposition because it is founded on lies, and Zithulele is puzzled to discover that Nokuzola sabotaged the Middle East deal. Therefore, he decides the unearth the truth.

Episode 869 - Thursday, 12th of August 2021

Zithulele finds out the shocking truth about Nkululeko and Nokuzola's sexual affairs. He nearly loses his mind!

Imbewu Teasers for August 2021. The Bhengus are no longer a threat to anyone! GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 870 - Friday, 13th of August 2021

Zenzele insists on unearthing his brother's killer. Meanwhile, Zithulele threatens Nkululeko.

Episode 871 - Monday, 16th of August 2021

Zithulele begins dealing with Nokuzola's betrayal, and as he does so, he starts unravelling the red flags he ignored. MaZulu assumes Thokozile planned to provoke KaMadonsela; therefore, he asks Nkululeko to intervene.

Episode 872 - Tuesday, 17th of August 2021

Menzi tells Zakithi he was using her, and Shria reminds Nirupa to follow her heart's desires with Menzi.

Episode 873 - Wednesday 18th of August 2021

Celiwe shocks everyone when he proposes an unlikely suitor for Zakithi, and Duduzile insists that Zakithi should give Sgantsontso a chance.

Episode 874 - Thursday, 19th of August 2021

Buhle tips Zakithi about her family's plan to set her up with a man. Nkululeko pleads with his mother to confess to pushing Donsi, but she declines.

Episode 875 - Friday, 20th of August 2021

Duduzile embarrasses Sebenzile and Phakade when she insinuates they are an item during a church meeting. Later, Khanyo informs Futhi of the shocking details about Sebenzile and Phakade's affair.

Zethu's funeral is filled with so much drama! GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 876 - Monday, 23rd of August 2021

Zithulele attitude towards Nokuzola hurts her; hence, she leaves. Meanwhile, Zithulele seeks solace in Boniswa.

Episode 877 - Tuesday, 24th of August 2021

Menzi ignores a fuming Makhosazana and goes to sleep at the Rampersad's house for the first time.

Episode 878 - Wednesday, 25th of August 2021

Things escalate so first when KaMadonsela warns Sebenzile to stop sleeping with Phakade. Later, Zakithi and Buhle help Sifiso prepare for the Bhengu dinner. During the dinner, Sifiso causes chaos and leaves MaNdlovu, and MaZulu bummed.

Episode 879 - Thursday, 26th of August 2021

Zithulele and Nokuzola finally meet to squash their issues. However, Boniswa shows up and reveals details about her intimate relationship with Zithulele and how they have been sleeping together! Sebenzile feels ashamed by how much KaMadonsela has tainted her name. Therefore, she asks her to pack her bags and leave!

Episode 880 - Friday, 27th of August 2021

Buhle wakes up to her name trending on social media, and a hangover is the least of her worries.

Episode 881 - Monday, 30th of August 2021

Khanyo stops KaMadonsela from leaving and suggests that Sebenzile should step aside. Meanwhile, the Ndimase aunties shower Nokuzola with pre-wedding gifts.

Episode 882 - Tuesday, 31st of August 2021

Nkululelo is puzzled when Zithulele acts cool towards him and invites him to attend the wedding. He is unsure whether Zithulele has genuinely forgiven him.

Zithulele

Zithulele finds out the bitter truth about Nokuzola and Nkululeko's secret affair. The details make him so upset that he seeks solace in his ex, Boniswa. Later, he swallows his pride and talks things over with Nokuzola. They agree to let the past rest in the past. They decide to go on with the pre-wedding, and Zithulele invites Nkululeko for their wedding. Is this a way of humiliating him?

Sebenzile

Chemistry brews between Sebenzile and Phakade, and their friendship causes a row on whether they are more than friends. Rumours start going around about them sleeping together. When KaMadonsela reprimands Sebenzile for being in a sexual relationship with Phakade, she gets so pissed off that she ousts her.

Juicy Imbewu teasers for August 2021 highlight how much drama awaits you. Tune in to e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 21h30. Repeat episodes air on Mondays to Fridays at 12h30.

READ ALSO: New! House of Zwide Teasers for July 2021: What is the show about?

Briefly.co.za recently shared a post about the House of Zwide teasers for July 2021. Ona lands an internship opportunity at the prestigious House of Zwide fashion house. Apart from the possibility of altering her future, she discovers she is the daughter of the fashion house owner.

However, her supposed father stole her as a baby! House of Zwide teasers for July 2021 give an account of her dilemma. Read more here!

Source: Briefly.co.za