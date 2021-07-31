In 7de Laan teasers for August 2021, true friends support each other. Lana confides in Mariaan about her weight issues. Ludo reveals to Shawn the disheartening call he received from his dad. Elsewhere, Shady tells Romeo how insecure she feels about her looks.

7de Laan teasers for August 2021. Photo: @guntherschubertunitstills

Source: Facebook

Gabby worries about Amorey and Tjattas’ friendship. Ludo and André feel a strong force connecting them, while Alexa and Fikani think they had children. Unfortunately, not all 7 de Laan characters are receiving the love and support they desire. For instance, Aggie's marriage is on the verge of collapsing.

7de Laan teasers August 2021

The upcoming episodes of 7 de Laan enlighten viewers about the three types of friends every human being should have. Find out how the characters become inner-circle friends, collaborators, associates, and mentors to each other.

Monday, 2nd August 2021

Episode 5113

Lesedi uses her powerful secret weapon. Elsewhere, Gabby disapproves Tjattas and Amorey’ friendship.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

Episode 5114

Thomas listens to Rickus in disbelief, and Bonita protects her secret.

Wednesday, 4th August 2021

Episode 5115

Vanessa persuades Aggie and Connie to be optimistic. Elsewhere, Mariaan reveals she likes Lana's personality.

7de Laan teasers. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 9th August 2021

Episode 5116

Marko decides to move on while The Hillside ladies brainstorm about getting themselves out of a sticky situation.

Tuesday, 10th August 2021

Episode 5117

The Welman children discuss their lives. Elsewhere, Alexa misunderstands Fikani's intentions when he suggests they talk.

Wednesday, 11th August 2021

Episode 5118

Khethiwe bonds with Ivy while Connie tries to find out where she went wrong in life.

Monday, 16th August 2021

Episode 5119

Bonita panics when DeWet gives her an ultimatum. At the same time, Alexa and Fikani consider having children.

7de Laan teasers. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 17th August 2021

Episode 5120

Ludo confides in Shawn the sad news his father gave him over a phone call. Meanwhile, Aggie's marital issues are worsening.

Wednesday, 18th August 2021

Episode 5121

Connie is relieved when she learns about Khethiwe and Romeo's reconciliation. Ivy persuades Denzil to participate in the roosterkoek competition.

Monday, 23rd August 2021

Episode 5122

Ivy's determination impresses Mariaan. Working on a case together creates a connection between Ludo and André.

Tuesday, 24th August 2021

Episode 5123

Fikani's promise to his mum touches Alexa's heart. Elsewhere, Marko eagerly waits for the roosterkoek competition.

7de Laan teasers. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 25th August 2021

Episode 5124

Ludo proposes a new business idea, and Lana reveals to Rickus her weight struggles.

Monday, 26th August 2021

Episode 5125

Khethiwe notices Tjattas and Amorey getting along better than before. Tension increases among the Welma siblings.

Tuesday, 27th August 2021

Episode 5126

Shady tells Romeo how her appearance bothers her. DeWet advises André to follow his heart.

Marko

Marko is moving on with his life. He eagerly waits for the roosterkoek competition day. Is he aware that Denzil will also participate in the contest?

7de Laan teasers. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ivy

Khethiwe find the right time to bond with Ivy. Mariann loves her determination, and she convinces Denzil to participate in roosterkoek.

Tuning in after reading 7de Laan teasers for August 2021 makes the show more enticing. If you want to know why friendships seem to last longer than relationships, watch the series on SABC2 from Mondays to Wednesdays at 18h00.

READ ALSO: Stiletto Vendetta teasers for August 2021: Nilay suspects Arzu's whereabouts

Briefly.co.za also shared Stiletto Vendetta teasers for August 2021. The second season recently premiered on eExtra. Serhan wants to find out whether Oya is pregnant or not. Meanwhile, Nilay worries about Arzu's whereabouts.

How will Edip's wife react if it turns out that Oya is expecting his child? Elsewhere, Derya and Kemal are investigating a murder case. Kemal interrogates his suspects but feels their stories are not adding up. Will Edip leave his wife for Oya?

Source: Briefly.co.za