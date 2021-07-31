Till the End of Time Teasers for August 2021: Maya opens up about her childhood

Till the End of Time teasers for August 2021 are finally here, and the fairly new show brings you an upgraded level of drama. The best part of the plot is that it mirrors the current society. Till the End of Time cast members play their roles so well. Their personalities will steal your attention. Till the End of Time teasers for August 2021 highlight the rollercoaster that is the soapie.

Till the End of Time storyline revolves around a young man caught up in a love triangle. A wealthy woman falls in love with him and showers him with expensive gifts. On the other end, his best friend falls for him, but she is shy to express herself. Till the End of Time teasers for August 2021 give more snippets of how uncomfortable the situation is.

Till the End of Time teasers for August 2021

Recent Till the End of Time episodes featured Arjun and his dilemma about his love life. He is slowly falling for Maya, although he still wants to have a beautiful friendship with Saanjh. How easy is it to navigate the situation?

Episode 43 - Monday, 2nd of August 2021

Saanjih is insecure about Arjun and Maya's drastically growing relationship. When she proposes to Arjun, he turns down the proposal.

Episode 44 - Tuesday, 3rd of August 2021

Saanjih raises eyebrows about Maya's generosity towards Arjun; therefore, she reminds him to be cautious. Nonetheless, he disagrees with her allegations, and a heated argument ensues between them.

Episode 45 - Wednesday, 4th of August 2021

Saanjh burns with jealousy about Maya and Arjun's budding love. However, Saanjih's mother warns her to let them be.

Episode 46 - Thursday, 5th of August 2021

Saanjh and her best friend plan to go out on a date. Nonetheless, Maya stops them by asking two of his friends to throw a party and invite him.

Episode 47 - Friday, 6th of August 2021

Saanjh makes her best friend believe Maya is trying to buy him through the expensive gifts. Arjun sleeps over the allegations and makes the difficult decision to return all the presents to Maya.

Episode 48 - Monday, 9th of August 2021

Arjun gives his best while convincing the police that Ayan is innocent, although the police director hits him.

Episode 49 - Tuesday, 10th of August 2021

Maya shows up on time to rescue Arjun from the violent situation, and Arjun thanks him. The accident revives their bond, and he apologizes to her. Saanjh envies them when she sees them together.

Episode 50 - Wednesday, 11th of August 2021

Maya and Arjun spend some quality time at the Shanti spot, and Maya is impressed to win him again.

Episode 51 - Thursday, 12th of August 2021

Ashwin launches his mission to ruin Maya's life. He gathers information about Arjun and his family and plans to use it to ruin their friendship. Meanwhile, Arjun pleads with Saanjh to forgive him.

Episode 52 - Friday, 13th of August 2021

Maya feels disquieted when Arjun asks to meet her at the warehouse where her father used to torture her when she was young. The thought of it unveils painful memories from her past, and she wonders how Arjun knows that side of her life.

Episode 53 - Monday, 16th of August 2021

Ayan reaches out to Saanjh to inform her about the gift Arjun bought her. Meanwhile, Maya opens up to Arjun about the painful memories. He cheers her up by buying her a red dress. He also advises her to let go of her past.

Episode 54 - Tuesday, 17th of August 2021

Saanjh learns that Arjun bought Maya a dress, and it irks her. When Vandana interrogates Arjun about the gift, he discloses the details and tells her it was Maya's

Episode 55 - Wednesday, 18th of August 2021

Maya shows Arjun the scars she got from her father mistreating her. She also opens up to him about her father's intention to marry her mother for her property.

Episode 56 - Thursday, 19th of August 2021

Arjun applauds Maya for helping him realize how important it is for anyone to have a mother. Later, Ayan tips Saanjh about Arjun and Vandana's reunion, and Suman and Prem spot the two lovebirds together.

Episode 57 - Friday, 20th of August 2021

Ashwin visits Vandana at her house and badmouths Maya. She tells him that she suffered so much childhood trauma and has issues managing her anger. She also alleges Maya is an alcoholic. Later, Arjun shows up in the company of Maya and orders Ashwin to leave the house.

Episode 58 - Monday, 23rd of August 2021

Saanjh visits the airport to see Arjun off, but she hides when she sees him with Maya. She opens up to Arjun about her desire to accompany him on his trip to Mauritius.

Episode 59 - Tuesday. 24th of August 2021

Arjun is excited when he makes it to Mauritius in the company of Maya. She impresses him by hiring a sports car that takes them to the beach.

Episode 60 - Wednesday, 25th of August 2021

Arjun gets stuck on an isolated island and shouts for help, and Saanjh insinuates that he could be in danger.

Episode 61 - Thursday, 26th of August 2021

Maya and Arjun head to the hotel after the life-threatening ordeal. Meanwhile, Saanjh finds out he is safe, although she insists on going to Mauritius.

Episode 62 - Friday, 27th of August 2021

Saanjh is shocked beyond disbelief when she spots Arjun proposing to Maya. She gets more heartbroken when she sees them expressing their love for one another. Later, Saanjh gets so disappointed that she throws the ring her father gave her.

Episode 63 - Monday, 30th of August 2021

Saanjh hugs Arjun, and it makes Maya jealous. Later, he plans a surprise for the love of his life, and Saanjh sees them going out on a date, and it irks even more.

Episode 64 - Tuesday, 31st of August 2021

When Arjun compliments Saanjh, Maya burns with jealousy, and upon reaching the airport, he disappoints Saanjh when he tells Maya booked him a first-class ticket. A sad Saanjh enters the economy class section.

Arjun

Arjun finds himself in a love triangle between his best friend and Maya. Fate brings them together despite their different social classes. She is shocked to learn of her dark past but promises to help her get over it. However, his beautiful relationship with Maya makes Saanjh so mad that she plans to ruin it.

Maya

Maya spoils the love of her life with gifts. Saanjh gets so jealous that she turns Maya against Arjun. Saanjh even follows him in Mauritius but is shocked to see them together and witnesses their proposal. She is unsure about giving up on how she feels towards her best friend. Will the feelings die?

Till the End of Time teasers for August 2021 give a glimpse of how dramatic oncoming episodes will be. If you wish to keep up with the storyline, tune in to eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 14h55.

