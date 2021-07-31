Springboks equal the series with a win against the British and Irish Lions

The Springboks pulled victory from the jaws of defeat after losing the first match of the series against the British and Irish Lions

The match was an equal battle but through persistent use of the basic the Springboks were able to dominate the match

Social media users were delighted with the Springboks and their dominant display on the field

The Springboks faced off against the British and Irish Lions with everything to play for. The Lions had gotten the better of the South Africans and if they won this match the series was theirs.

As a result, the Springboks played their hearts out. Despite a number of errors in the first half the Springboks maintained their composure and capitalised on advantages when they presented themselves. They won 27-9.

Springboks have defeated the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town. Photo credit: @JustJamal_, @Johannes_MK

This eventually resulted in the Green Machine taking the lead and dominating every stage of the game. By the last quarter of the game, the Lions were trailing behind the Boks and making a number of mistakes.

South Africa reacts to the Springboks beating the British and Irish Lions

@LeonSolms:

"Siya Kolisi is criticised heavily when he's off form, which in a sense is understandable, as he has huge responsibilities, but today, let's give him his roses -- I genuinely don't believe anybody else would have captained him the Springboks to victory in this test. #RSAvBIL."

@mosa_lakaeordie:

"The fact that the Lions are made of the best players from 4 countries and the series is still competitive tells u everything you need to know about the match."

@AndredeBeer:

"Firstly I just want to thank our waterboy, the referees were much better! Congrats to Nienaber for your first win. Congrats to Kitshoff for 50. Well done Kolisi and team!!"

