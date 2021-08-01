House of Zwide Teasers for August 2021: Saanjh is happy to hear Arjun's safety

Your much anticipated House of Zwide drama series is finally up and running, and this month's House of Zwide teasers share some of the mind-blowing scenes to watch out for. For instance, how do you think Faith will manipulate Zanele into assisting her in handling Ona? Besides, why is Nkosi relentless in ensuring Funani signs the retail contract? These and other issues are worth looking out for as the drama series airs.

House of Zwide's storyline emphasises Ona, a talented young woman from the township who relocates to Rosebank in pursuance of her passion for fashion design. Interestingly for her, she lands an internship opportunity at the prestigious House of Zwide fashion house. Still, besides the possibility of altering her future, she finds out that she is the daughter of the fashion house owner. Nevertheless, her alleged father stole her when she was a baby.

House of Zwide Teasers for August 2021

Ona resumes at House of Zwide, but all she envisaged would happen became a mirage. But, on the other hand, it dawns on Zanele that if she genuinely wants her father to forgive her, she must pay the price, so what does she do? The highlights of the show give a sneak peek into how the events unfold.

Episode 11 - Monday, the 2nd of August, 2021

Rea and Funani have a heated misunderstanding because of their daughters, while Zanele is overwhelmed after the truth becomes glaring. After that, however, the Molapo home's trouble significantly rises to a new dimension, while Molefe's adventures are likely to be endangered.

Episode 12 - Tuesday, the 3rd of August, 2021

Funani has to defend the image of House of Zwide even though he knows the truth, while the tensions in the Molapo home increase more until Funani surprisingly visit them. But then, Molefe's life is at serious risk when issues from his past roar at him again.

Episode 13 - Wednesday, the 4th of August, 2021

Funani has a shocking proposal for the Molapo's, setting Ona up in opposition to her father. Molefe tries his best to raise the money for Sivu but ends up going to Rea. Faith is furious when she finds out what Funani did.

Episode 14 - Thursday, the 5th of August, 2021

Funani strives to unveil his betrayal's identity, while out of reluctance, Isaac accepts to assist Molefe in offsetting his debt. On the other hand, Ona makes a challenging decision, while Faith opposes Zanele.

Episode 15 - Friday, the 6th of August, 2021

Ona's father blesses her and afterwards suffers a confidence crisis, while Funani perceives that the traitor in his camp is much closer to home. Meanwhile, Molefe is oblivious of the big problem about to befall him and the Molapos.

Episode 16 - Monday, the 9th of August, 2021

In tonight's House of Zwide episode, Molefe's transgressions eventually catch up to him, although the wrong person had to pay the price. However, Ona's first day at Zwide does not go the way she thought it would be, while Zanele realises that she needs to find ways of making her father forgive her.

Episode 17 - Tuesday, the 10th of August, 2021

Evidently, Bra T wants to get violent, and Isaac realises the need to sort out Molefe's mess. Meanwhile, Sandile hides the truth about his background as the new interns move into their flat in Rosebank.

Episode 18 - Wednesday, the 11th of August, 2021

Isaac receives some old friends' assistance to take on Bra T. However, after Nomsa discovers that Molefe is in the city, she confronts him and unveils a complex past between them. Then, Faith manipulates Zanele into assisting her in handling Ona.

Episode 19 - Thursday, the 12th of August, 2021

Ona discovers a new partner in Sandile, but Mampho, an opportunist, informs Zanele that Ona has been receiving assistance. Meanwhile, Molefe tries to manipulate his way into a new place of abode while Bra T puts a premium on his head.

Episode 20 - Friday, the 13th of August, 2021

Faith hands Sandile and Ona a challenging assignment and clarifies to Sandile that supporting Ona will be detrimental. On the other hand, De Villiers tries to intimidate Funani so he could sign the retail contract, while Molefe bids his farewell only for Bra T's hitman to fire shots into the Molapo yard as he departs.

Episode 21 - Monday, the 16th of August, 2021

It seems a battle with Bra T cannot be stopped, excepts Molefe is willing to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Ona is forced to abstain from work due to the oncoming war, but the Sandile must bear the consequences. Finally, Nkosi makes a shocking discovery about the retail contract.

Episode 22 - Tuesday, the 17th of August, 2021

Isaac eventually discontinues an unreliable deal with Bra T, but then, he receives a warning on the consequences of his decision. Elsewhere, Ona defends why she could not show up at work, although Faith still queries her. Then, the family members try to ambush Funani, but they fail miserably.

Episode 23 - Wednesday, the 18th of August, 2021

Tension brews between Shoki and Nomsa because of the money issue, while Sandile and Sokalezwe have their first meeting. However, De Villiers gives Funani a troubling deadline to sign the contract while Zanele has an idea about getting Ona to discontinue.

Episode 24 - Thursday, the 19th of August, 2021

Zanele and Faith manage to humiliate Ona, and eventually, she breaks down. Meanwhile, Lazarus and Pearl conclude without adequate information concerning Nambitha. Then, Nomsa's money woes worsen after the discovery and disconnection of their illegal electricity connection.

Episode 25 - Friday, the 20th of August, 2021

Ona is already getting discouraged about her dream before an unbelievable interference leaves Faith beyond frustrated. However, Nomsa goes after an old debt in which Molefe is involved, while an angry De Villiers threatens Nkosi.

Episode 26 - Monday, the 23rd of August, 2021

Nkosi does not succeed again in ensuring Funani signs the retail contract, forcing him to pull a desperate move. But then, Funani gets a bothersome call from his father back home, while Shoki and Nomsa make bad decisions because of money issues.

Episode 27 - Tuesday, the 24th of August, 2021

Soka gets to know about Shoki's secret, which could land Ona in trouble, while Nkosi talks Faith into believing he has handled De Villiers. Meanwhile, Funani's parents, Ma Zwide, and Zechariah arrive in town, and Ma Zwide's health issue puts the whole family in crisis.

Episode 28 - Wednesday, the 25th of August, 2021

Ona eventually succeeds at Zwide, although Shoki is likely to drag her into unpleasant situations. Nevertheless, Nkosi tries to hide his tracks, but Faith eventually finds out what he has done, while Zechariah and Funani have a misunderstanding on handling Ma Zwide's health issue.

Episode 29 - Thursday, the 26th of August, 2021

Shoki discovers that she possibly has landed her most intimate friend in huge trouble. However, Faith and Nkosi strategise to dodge Funani's fierceness, while Funani and Zechariah refuse to reach a compromise, forcing Ma Zwide to make a tough choice.

Episode 30 - Friday, the 27th of August, 2021

The Zwide's receive unpleasant reports concerning Ma Zwide's health issue, and after Funani refuses to rescind his position, Zechariah is forced to make a desperate move. Meanwhile, Nomsa decides to handle the situation involving Soka's car while Shoki has a propensity to steal again.

Episode 31 - Monday, the 30th of August, 2021

An upsetting issue between Funani and his father shows up again after it becomes glaring that Ma Zwide might undergo a precarious surgery. Nevertheless, Shoki grapples with her conscience while Soka tries to evade Nomsa's requests.

Episode 32 - Tuesday, the 31st of August, 2021

Funani's mother eventually steps up and decides on the surgery, but it will possibly cost her marriage. After that, however, the pressure on Soka rises, and Shoki is accused of theft.

Funani

Despite knowing the truth, Funani has a responsibiity to defend House of Zwide's image, and after finding out what he did, Faith gets angry. Nevertheless, Funani tries to know who his betrayal is, but how possible will this be? Besides, as much as De Villiers tries to intimidate Funani to sign the retail document, it ends in futility. Then, what could Funani's father told him that gets him worried?

Nkosi

The shocking discovery that Nkosi makes over the retail contract gets him interested in talking Funani to sign the document, even though he also fails. However, after getting several threats from De Villiers, Nkosi makes Faith believe that he has handled him, but how true is this? Also, now that Faith has discovered his tracks, how will he wash himself clean?

You must not miss the drama and twist of events unveiled in these House of Zwide teasers for August 2021 for anything. What shocking discovery does Nkosi make concerning the retail contract? You may ask. Do not miss the premiere episodes of this show as they broadcast on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00.

