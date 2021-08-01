Akine Simbine has qualified for the 100m final with a blistering run of 9.90 seconds

Another South African is in the running for a medal as Akine Simbine qualified for the 100m final. He completed his semi-final heat in 9.90 seconds.

Akani Simbine has run a blistering 100m race at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo credit: @AkaniSimbine

He was just seven-hundredths of a second behind the first-place winner, Bingtian Su from China, he ran the 100m in 9.83 seconds.

Wade van Niekerk qualifies for the 400m semi-finals

Wade van Niekerk came third in his heat in the men's 400m event and he has qualified for the semi-finals in the Tokyo Olympics.

He completed his heat in 42.25 seconds and came third in the race on Sunday. He is currently in 12th place overall for the semi-finals.

Team SA said that Wade is happy that he made it through to the semis.

Social media users react to the men's achievements

@LegitBossSays_:

"I see silver for Akani. De Grasse gold. He hasn't run full speed, saved it for the final. Which he almost didn't qualify for! But he'll easily beat the 3 who beat him in the semi when he goes for it. De Grasse is the problem in my opinion."

@KB_Ramasimong:

"With the tension of a final, won't be surprised if the final is a slower race than the semi-final 3.

Akani needs a better start and I think he can win it. Don't expect those guys to run any faster or same speed in the final.

Reaction time hopefully improves and he reels them in."

@RindiMaritz:

"Well done @WaydeDreamer - good luck for the semis! SA is behind you all the way!!"

Jamaican female runners take gold, silver and bronze, Elaine Thompson-Herah breaks record

Jamaica is famous for its Olympic bobsled team and for its prowess in athletics. The Jamaican females 100 m sprinters have stunned the world with their stunning performance.

They took gold, silver and bronze in the 100m sprint with Elaine Thompson setting a new Olympic record.

Elaine Thompson-Herah took the gold, finishing the race in 10.61 seconds. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was hot on her heels with 10.74 seconds and Shericka Jackson was literally a couple of split seconds behind her at 10.76 seconds.

