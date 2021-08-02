A lady has got many talking on social media following her appearance at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Glory Dome

In a viral photo, the lady who returned from England, UK to Nigeria showed up in church wearing a wedding gown

The single lady who turned heads as she entered said she got a leading from God to dress that way as she hoped to get a marital breakthrough

A lady has stirred reactions on social media as a photo of her dressing to church had gone viral.

The unidentified lady who had returned to Nigeria from England, United Kingdom graced the church Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Glory Dome in Abuja dressed in a wedding gown.

The lady said she was led by the spirit Photo Credit: Deborah Paul-Enenche

The daughter of the church's founder, Deborah Paul-Enenche, who captured the photo shared on her Facebook page that the lady said she carried the act according to God's leading.

It is said that the lady is single and hoping on God for a marital breakthrough.

Mixed reactions trail the lady's action

Susan George said:

"I love her faith. Our God is the rewarder of those who diligently seek... Her long waited miracle has just landed. Congratulations to her in advance."

Andiya Yohanna remarked:

"When I saw her, I kinda wondered about the mystery behind that dress on a Sunday service. Thanks. We love and value you greatly too."

PraiseGod Chigozie stated:

"Someone dressed prophetically to our branch today. I sense he is the one for her. Jenny Eriba I lie?"

Uche Odega Agomoh reacted:

"I saw this too but didn't know the reason for the dressing it's well oooo."

Nathaniel Chubi Isaac commented:

"England to Nigeria?? Please am on my way to the church I feel am the one to fulfill that Devine prophesy... My spirit cannot lie."

