Laurel Hubbard: age, family, Olympics, world record, accident, before and after

The ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics is filled with various surprises from the participating athletes. However, Laurel Hubbard’s failure to win a medal in the women’s 87 kilograms weightlifting category is the latest of these shockers. However, she took the failure in good faith and thanked her supporters for their support.

Laurel is the first transgender athlete to participate in the Olympics. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Laurel is the first transgender athlete to participate in the Olympics. Her inclusion in the New Zealand women’s weightlifting team sparked a lot of outrage amongst fellow athletes and their coaches. Are you interested in this fascinating athlete already? All you need to know about Laurel Hubbard’s bio is below.

Who is New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard?

She was a male weightlifter until 2012, when she completed her surgical transitioning. Laurel Hubbard was born Gavin on the 9th of February, 1978, in Auckland City, New Zealand. By implication, Laurel Hubbard's age is currently 43 years.

Her father, Dick, is a renowned politician and businessman who started the popular Hubbard Foods. Her mother is Diana Reader. However, her educational background is not public knowledge.

Laurel Hubbard's record and career success

Laurel Hubbard breaks records, especially after transitioning from male to female. The controversial athlete began her weightlifting career as a form of escape from who she really was. During one of Laurel Hubbard's interviews with Radio New Zealand, the transgender Olympian said:

I thought perhaps if I tried something that was so masculine perhaps that's what I'd become. But sadly, that wasn't the case.... sad in the sense that maybe it would have made some of the darker periods in my life a bit more manageable.

Hubbard reacts in the women's +87kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Mohd RASFAN

Source: Getty Images

However, feeling masculine was clearly not her thing as it did not work out. She competed in her first weightlifting competition as Gavin Hubbard (male) in 1998. At the time, the transgender female athlete set a record in New Zealand's men's junior weightlifting category. After that, Laurel Hubbard's career took off with a snatch 135 kg, clean & jerk 170 kg, and a total of 300kg.

After transitioning to a female, she broke some records in the female categories. She won two medals in the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships organised by the International Weightlifting Federation. Laurel Hubbard's world record achievements include being the first transgender in the Olympics. She is also the oldest female to compete in the Olympics weightlifting games.

Laurel Hubbard before and after

When did Laurel Hubbard transition? Laurel completed the transition from male to female between 2012 and 2013 and changed her name to fit into her new status. She took a long break from the weightlifting scene in 2001 as a male and returned as a woman in 2017.

Laurel Hubbard's return to the sporting world as a female generated mixed reactions. Some people think she has an advantage over the female athletes she competes against, and others believe she is well within her right to compete as a female. On the other hand, some pundits think that Laurel Hubbard's before surgery performances may not be replicated in her new status as a female.

Laurel Hubbard's Olympics experience

Laurel Hubbard's surgery and her subsequent enlistment into New Zealand's female weightlifters at the Tokyo 2020 is not a welcomed development in all quarters.

However, the 2015 Olympics rule that allows transgender females to participate in women's sport confirms her eligibility to be at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. One of the criteria is the level of her testosterone which must remain below ten nanomoles per litre for 12 months, at least.

She did not perform as expected in the 2020 Olympics as she could not make a lift in the over-87-kilogram division weightlifting event.

Laurel Hubbard's accident

Laurel has been involved in a series of career-threatening accidents. The most recent was on the 24th of October, 2018. Her vehicle hit the car of an Australian touring couple, and the victims got hospitalised.

Laurel initially walked away with a mild fine and driving suspension. The judge also protected her name in the media because it could affect her 2020 Olympics preparation. However, a higher court overturned this verdict, and the news went viral.

Laurel competes in the women's weightlifting over 87-kilogram event at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

Before then, Laurel Hubbard's injury at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia almost ended her career. The elbow injury prevented her from lifting her way into gold at the games. Nevertheless, she overcame the injury quickly enough to start preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Laurel Hubbard's height, weight and appearance

The weightlifter is approximately 6 feet tall and built like most heavy lifters. Laurel Hubbard's weight is around 130 kilograms (287 pounds approximately), and her hair and eyes are shades of brown.

Laurel Hubbard has been described as a private person, though a sportsperson with golds won since she started her career. However, she also confessed to having retired in 2001 to sort out her identity issues in terms of gender.

