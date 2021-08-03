Tokyo 2020: Boxer Samuel Takyi wins Ghana's first Olympic medal in 29 years

Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, has won his Olympic quarter-final to clinch a medal at Tokyo 2020

It makes it the first Olympic medal for a Ghanaian athlete in nearly three decades

The 20-year-old athlete will move on to the semi-final to face Ragan Duke from the United States

Takyi triumphed over Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila, a far more experienced fighter, in the quarter-final, taking two of three rounds to send the Ghanaian contingent in the stands wild.

The Ghanaian athlete will move on to the semi-final where he'll face Ragan Duke from the United States. Duke eliminated Irish boxer, Kurt Walker, in his quarter-final bout, according to olympics.com.

Takyi has caused a sensation as The Golden Ring Warrior who has brought home the first Olympic medal since the football team won bronze at Barcelona 1992.

Also, the first boxing medal since middleweight Prince Amartey, who took the bronze in Munch 1972.

Takyi joins ranks of Ghanaian Olympic greats Clement Quartey, a light welterweight who won silver in Rome in 1960, Eddie Blay a bronze light-welterweight medallist from Tokyo 1964, and Prince Amartey who made history in Munch 1972.

