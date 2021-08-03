Suidooster Teasers for September 2021: What surprise does Kate have for Chris?

The South African drama soapie Suidooster offers top-notch entertainment and education. Every episode has a unique ending so that viewers are always eager to watch the subsequent ones. The Suidooster teasers for September continues Bianca’s scheme to make the Oos Wes project a great success. Find out more about the fascinating teasers here!

Suidooster soapie series for September 2021 gives a sneak-peek into Ty and Lee-Ann’s troubling love life. Bennie and Linda find love together but pick up some troubles along the way. How does Mrs J reconcile her family to work together despite their squabbles and individual aspirations? This month's Suidooster episodes have some interesting offers for you.

Suidooster teasers for September 2021

Why does Nazeem feel responsible for AB's deteriorating health? Will Tim find a way to assist his father despite the obstacles in his way? The Suidooster teasers for September gives you a heads up for what to expect in the new episodes.

Episode 1356 - Wednesday, 1st of September, 2021

Ty and Lee-Ann engage in another altercation while Nazeem tells Kaashifa something concerning Bianca. However, Chris’ house gets raided by the police.

Episode 1357 - Thursday, 2nd of September, 2021

Tim wants to help his father and seeks permission from Bridgette, while Nazeem plants a seed of discord between Kaashifa and Bianca. Meanwhile, Linda and Bennie spend some time together outside.

Episode 1358 - Friday, 3rd of September, 2021

Lee-Ann attempts to get through to Carlo differently, and Tim’s plans to implicate Werner are not as easy as he thinks they will. But, eventually, Bridgette reaches a decision on Oos Wes, and it is a huge one.

Episode 1359 - Monday, 6th of September, 2021

Tim’s desperate efforts to help his father are frustrated by Chris’ refusal. Nevertheless, Lee-Ann has limited options while Kaashifa wallows in self-pity.

Episode 1360 - Tuesday, 7th of September, 2021

The Du Pooy household is a beehive of activities, while Ty must make a tough decision. Besides, Kaashifa is hopeful for better days ahead, while Lee-Ann gets a piece of advice from Mrs J.

Episode 1361 - Wednesday, 8th of September, 2021

Bianca is determined to ensure Oos Wes becomes a successful project, whereas Mrs J goes to Elana’s place. Then, Danni and Siya find out about a note from Chris.

Episode 1362 - Thursday, 9th of September, 2021

Werner is close to executing a serious plan; will he chicken out? Bennie plans to ask Linda out on a date, while Bianca offers a marketing strategy for the Oos Wes project, even though the rest of the team thinks it will fail.

Episode 1363 - Friday, 10th of September, 2021

Susan is bothered about Linda and Bennie, while Ty and Lee-Ann find it hard to keep their respective emotions in check. Eventually, Kate and Chris brace themselves against possible trouble.

Episode 1364 - Monday, 13th of September, 2021

Tim is willing to assist Chris, but Kate is tired of the pretence. Nevertheless, Lee-Ann has a crucial choice to make, while Bridgette challenges Nazeem.

Episode 1365 - Tuesday, 14th of September, 2021

Lee-Ann and Ty reflect on their future, while Bennie and Linda get romantic. Meanwhile, AB’s deteriorating health bothers Rhafiek.

Episode 1366 - Wednesday, 15th of September, 2021

Kate and Chris are confused about their next plan. However, Wade and Justin are displeased with bad news from Ty, while Susan wishes to have a conversation with Bennie.

Episode 1367 - Thursday, 16th of September, 2021

Linda relies on faith in her next move, while AB plans to cultivate a healthier lifestyle. However, Lee-Ann and Ty find it challenging to adapt to their new situation, and finally, Chris receives a surprise from Kate.

Episode 1368 - Friday, 17th of September, 2021

Linda and Bennie have a beautiful time together while Justin consoles Susan. Also, AB hides his deteriorating health from Mymoena.

Episode 1369 - Monday, 20th of September, 2021

Lee-Ann is livid about Ty’s actions while everyone is bothered about AB’s ill health. More so, Linda and Bennie bask in their newfound romance, although some people are sceptical about it.

Episode 1370 - Tuesday, 21st of September, 2021

Bennie’s romantic relationship with Linda confuses him, while the Samsodien family worry about AB’s sickness. Then, Ty shares a piece of information with Lee-Ann.

Episode 1371 - Wednesday, 22nd of September, 2021

Zoe finds a way to become a part of the panel so that she could choose the new agent, while Carlo has something for Ty. Besides, AB’s health is getting better, but the family encounters a new set of trouble.

Episode 1372 - Thursday, 23rd of September, 2021

Bennie attempts to make Linda remain in Cape Town, while Ty confesses his secrets to Lee-Ann. However, the Samsodien family members have a new task at hand after receiving devastating news about AB’s health.

Episode 1373 - Friday, 24th of September, 2021

Mymoena is confused about the best line of action for her household, while Carlo falls into depression. But then, Susan is still beefing with Linda.

Episode 1374 - Monday, 27th of September, 2021

The Samsodien family try to remain calm during a turbulent period. But then, Kate finds out something huge, while Elana and Susan try to throw a surprise party for special people.

Episode 1375 - Tuesday, 28th of September, 2021

AB believes that there is light at the end of the tunnel, whereas Carlo establishes a mini business. Besides, Bennie seeks assistance from Mrs J.

Episode 1376 - Wednesday, 29th of September, 2021

Nazeem feels guilty about AB’s ill health when he reminisces about something. On the other hand, Ty is not comfortable with Carlo’s new hobby, but Bennie’s plan to make Linda stay in Ruiterbosch hits a wall because Linda has plans of her own.

Episode 1377 - Thursday, 30th of September, 2021

Tim is envious of a new co-worker, while Lee-Ann asks the Daniels boys to dinner. However, Nazeem thinks AB hates him.

Lee-Ann

Lee-Ann is in an unstable relationship with Ty; they are either arguing about something or doubting their future together. She tries to find out her choices, but they are constrained, and as a result, she must make crucial decisions. Finally, she gets a confession from her troubled partner, but then, how will this affect the status of their romantic affair?

Bennie

Bennie is in love with a lady, and after some time, he gets the courage to ask her out. Luckily for him, the relationship blossoms into a romantic one. However, his love life is not without challenges; some people do not approve of his relationship with the woman of his dreams. As a result, he sometimes gets confused about the relationship and tries to keep his lover away from some secrets.

From the Suidooster teasers you have read, you can also attest to the fact that this month's show must not be missed for any reason. Therefore, as the show airs on kykNET and kykNET & Kie at 18h30 from Mondays to Fridays, as usual, make sure you watch with your loved ones as there are new things to learn from each episode.

