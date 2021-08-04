A Love To Die For teasers for August 2021: Aarohi impersonates Tara

In Ishq Mein Marjawa, Deep's life gets more complicated when Aarohi impersonates Tara. While thinking he is speaking to Tara, he requests her to get a tattoo. He believes the tattoo will help him differentiate her from who he assumes to be Aarohi. Tara's impostor does as he pleases to confuse him more. What happens next? A Love To Die For teasers for August 2021 reveals upcoming surprises.

Tara swipes a glass of water Deep wants to use to retrieve her fingerprints. She also forces his doctor to confirm she is pregnant, although she is faking it. Deep and Virat's friendship breaks when he learns that he wanted to kill Tara's baby and remain the family's sole heir.

A Love To Die For teasers August 2021

In A Love To Die For August episodes, Virat brings someone from jail to tell the family that Aarohi has been impersonating Tara. Meanwhile, Deep goes to prison to look for Aarohi's death certificates. Will they discover the truth?

Monday, 2nd August 2021

Episode 111

Aarohi tries to separate Deep and Virat. Their closeness is not the best thing for her right now.

Episode 112

Deep and Virat want to kill Kesari. She is the only surviving person who knows their secrets. Aarohi is uncomfortable with the bloodshed conversation.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

Episode 113

Tara bears shocking news to Deep and the family. Aarohi later tries to sneak Tara out of the house. She hides her in a suitcase.

Episode 114

Virat discovers that Tara's baby has taken his position in the will. The baby is now the family's sole heir.

Wednesday, 4th August 2021

Episode 115

Deep suspects Tara faked her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Aarohi wants him to be her partner in crime.

Episode 116

Virat and Prithvi fail to prevent Roma from making an announcement. The actions almost hurt Aarohi, but Deep saves her. He accidentally calls her real name "Aarohi" instead of Tara.

Thursday, 5th August 2021

Episode 117

Aarohi sends a woman to the mansion to trap Virat during the family Holi party.

Episode 118

The cops arrest Virat when the media airs a video linking him to a murder case. He begs Deep to look for the girl in the footage.

Friday, 6th August 2021

Episode 119

Aarohi plans to visit Deep's doctor for stress therapy.

Episode 120

Aarohi convinces Nikku she is not Tara. Will he follow her out of that place?

Monday, 9th August 2021

Episode 121

Virat commands Roma via a phone call to get out of jail. He wants to find the real murderer and the woman who set him up.

Episode 122

Aarohi panics when Deep requests her death records at the prison's office.

Tuesday, 10th August 2021

Episode 123

The murder video goes viral during Virat's second arrest. The distressed family looks for the person who leaked it.

Episode 124

Deep picks up his backup plan when Aarohi swaps the glass of water to prevent him from accessing her fingerprints.

Wednesday, 11th August 2021

Episode 125

Deep lies to Aarohi (Tara) that he is taking her to see Nikku.

Episode 126

Deep worries about his reaction if Tara turns out to be Aarohi.

Thursday, 12th August 2021

Episode 127

When Deep and Aarohi visit the JD's, she saves her friend Pankti from embarrassing herself.

Friday, 13th August 2021

Episode 128

Aarohi tells Virat she framed him for trying to kill her baby. Deep fights Virat after listening to Aarohi's accusations.

Episode 129

Deep takes the unconscious Aarohi to his doctor. She blackmails the doctor into lying to Deep that she is pregnant.

Monday, 16th August 2021

Episode 130

Deep requests Tara (Aarohi) to get a tattoo. The tattoo will help him differentiate her from Aarohi (Tara). Will she risk exposing her identity before the wedding day?

Episode 131

The family is taken aback when Aarohi returns home with Nikku. They get upset when they learn that Deep knew Nikku's whereabouts but kept it a secret.

Tuesday, 17th August 2021

Episode 132

Aarohi plans to find Bhabi before it is too late.

Episode 133 (Part 1)

Aarohi learns about Aunt Sheetal's illness.

Wednesday, 18th August 2021

Episode 133 (Part 2)

Aarohi advises Aunt Sheetal's son, Vikram, and his wife, Richa, to give offerings and pray for her recovery.

Episode 134

Virat suspects the Tara they have been living with is an impostor. Will he find the truth before the wedding date?

Thursday, 19th August 2021

Episode 135

Virat takes Durga Yadav from jail to the mansion. He asks him to prove Aarohi is posing as Tara. How will Aarohi stop Durga from exposing her?

Episode 136

Aarohi uses the necklace Roma gifted to threaten and control Tara's actions during the wedding.

Friday, 20th August 2021

Episode 137

Tara snatches Roma's necklace from Aarohi during the Haldi. The ball is now in her court.

Episode 138

Chewanni disconnects the wedding venue's electricity supply before Tara detonates the necklace. Tara and Aarohi get into a nasty fight.

Monday, 23rd August 2021

Episode 139

Tara kidnaps Nikku and calls Aarohi to brag about it. She also gives Aarohi conditions for saving Nikku's life.

Episode 140

Tara commands Aarohi to marry Deep as payment for sparing Nikku's life.

Tuesday, 24th August 2021

Episode 141

Aarohi realises that Prithvi is helping Tara.

Episode 142

Deep gets confused when he meets Aarohi and Tara. He wants to kill Tara's impostor but cannot tell them apart.

Wednesday, 25th August 2021

Episode 143

Aarohi promises Nikku that she will destroy Virat, even if it means killing him.

Episode 144

A mysterious doctor enters the house to check on Nikku. The selfish Roma helps Vedika settle into the home since it is suitable for her public image.

Thursday, 26th August 2021

Episode 145

Roma instructs Virat to protect her public image as she arranges a political event.

Episode 146

Virat suspects Aarohi is alive since her corpse is still missing.

Friday, 27th August 2021

Episode 147

Aarohi uses Vedila to slander Roma's name in public.

Episode 148

Deep pretends he is interested in knowing if Vedika is his birth mother. He does this to distract her so that she does not ruin Roma's meeting with the press.

Monday, 30th August 2021

Episode 149

Aarohi intentionally upsets Vedika to push her into destroying the family. Unfortunately, Vedika has other plans.

Episode 150

Prithvi tries to make Roma leave before she finds out what Vedika did to Tara. She is afraid of Roma's reactions if she discovers the truth.

Tuesday, 31st August 2021

Episode 151

Tara's impostor suggests Deep should burn the real Tara's body during the deceased's final rituals. Will he do it knowing that he killed her?

Episode 152

Deep admits to the fake Tara that he loves Aarohi. Roma screams after reading in the newspaper that she is an illegitimate child. The news prevents her from becoming a government minister.

Roma and Aarohi

Tara's impostor enjoys Roma's protection. Meanwhile, Deep supports Roma's political ambitions. She hosts Vedika in her house to improve her political aspirations. Deep distracts Vedika when he notices she wants to ruin Roma's press conference. However, he is unaware the fake Tara controls Vedika's actions.

Deep and Aarohi

He kills his wife, Tara, while thinking she is Aarohi. Deep panics when Tara's impostor requests him to let deep burn the body during the final rituals. He later confesses to her that he still loves Aarohi. However, he is yet to find out she is not Tara but knows she framed Virat with murder.

A Love To Die For teasers for August 2021 prove that the series promises top-notch entertainment from now henceforth. Catch A Love To Die For cast in action on Glow TV. Tune on weekdays from 18h00 to 18h30.

