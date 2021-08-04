Gavin Hunt Looking Forward to Season with Chippa, Needs More Players

Gavin Hunt is ready to get started with Chippa United but says that he's got players missing in order to have a full squad

The club has been training in pre-season in Cape Town and Hunt has been testing some new players there

The coach admitted that they still need more players so they can have a full squad and is looking at all his options

Gavin Hunt has just been recruited as Chippa United's head coach and is now thinking about the way forward for the club. Things went sour towards the end of the season with Kaizer Chiefs, which resulted in him getting sacked by the Soweto club.

With the season about to start, Hunt says that he still doesn't have a full squad for the 2021/22 season and expressed that he's still got a few players on trial. Hunt will be using friendly matches in Cape Town to test the players who are on trial.

Gavin Hunt says that he needs a few more players for his squad to be complete. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

“We are still looking at a few players‚ obviously we need to get a squad you know. There are a couple of trialists at the moment and some of them, I don’t even know their names‚” said Hunt.

Chippa United kicks off the season on 21 August against newly-promoted Sekhukhune United at Makhulong Stadium in Thembisa and Hunt says the team must be prepared, according to SowetanLIVE.

According to SoccerLaduma, former Chippa United utility player Phumelele ‘Ace' Bhengu is one of the Chilli Boys' players in training, along with Roscoe Pietersen, who played for Cape Umoya United last season.

