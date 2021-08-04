Representing the United States, Tamyra Mensah-Stock, becomes the first Black woman to win a gold medal in Wrestling, in the history of the Olympics

The 28-year-old athlete is the daughter of a man who hails from Ghana but gave birth to her in the United States

Tamyra also becomes the second woman from the United States to ever win a gold medal in the sport

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, a young lady in the United States whose father was from Ghana, has made history by becoming the first Black woman to win gold in Wrestling in the history of the Olympics.

Newyork Times reports that women’s wrestling was added to the Summer Olympics in 2004 but since then, no Black woman ever won the ultimate prize.

Tamyra beat a Nigerian to win

However, in the light heavyweight gold medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo, Mensah-Stock, a Texas native made the history after winning against Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria.

Below was a declaration of her victory by Tokyo Olympics

About her origin

Tamyra Mensah-Stock's father whose identity she is yet to disclose to the public traveled to the United States from Ghana at age 30 and gave birth to the brilliant athlete there.

Unfortunately, the history-maker's dad lost his life in an accident, whilst he was on a trip back to his home country, Ghana, according to businessguideafrica.com

Mensah-Stock dominated her opponents throughout the Tokyo Games and beat Oborududu, 32, by a score of 4-1.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock Credit: @GQSports

Source: UGC

