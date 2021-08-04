Floyd Shivambu Drags Orlando Pirates Fans for Making Fun of Kaizer Chiefs

Floyd Shivambu recently took to social media to give Orlando Pirates fans a piece of his mind about the CAF Champions League

Shivambu is frustrated with Pirates fans who constantly take jabs at Kaizer Chiefs for not having won the big competition

Pirates won the trophy back in 1995 and the EFF leader feels that this is now invalid because it has been over 20 years

As many people on the timeline already know, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu is a huge fan of Kaizer Chiefs and in his recent post online, he made it known that he's tired of trolls.

A meme was making its way through social media which mocked Kaizer Chiefs for not having won the CAF Champions League. Both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have won the honour.

"They’re jealous of @KaizerChiefs! Bragging about a star which was gained in 1995 doesn’t make sense," said Shivambu on social media.

The EFF leader then went on to say that stars should be removed if they are older than 20 years.

"The next CAF & FIFA Conferences must remove stars that are more than 20 or even 10 years. A whole generation passed yet they still brag about a 26-year-old star?" asked Shivambu.

Shivambu also took the time to say that he's tired of being dragged by Orlando Pirates fans for not having a star.

"We are tired of being abused by Pirates supporters who failed to win the B version of the African championship (playing against Jwaneng Galaxy FC) when Chiefs was being harassed by serious football clubs in the continent."

Floyd Shivambu wants to punish those who sacked Robert Marawa

Briefly News previously reported that Floyd Shivambu, who is a leader for the EFF, says that he wants to know who's responsible for the sacking of Robert Marawa at the SABC.

After the ending of his show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide), which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000 on Fridays, the broadcaster parted ties with the sports presenter.

“Who is this cabal in SABC Sport Live and the SABC which continuously mutilates the broadcaster’s capacity to attract and keep as many listeners and viewers as possible?” said Shivambu on social media.

