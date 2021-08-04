Shona Ferguson’s funeral had the people of Mzansi in tears, especially when South African footballer Teboho Moloi performed

Teboho sang praise and worship in Shona’s honour, leaving everyone overcome with emotion and in tears

Social media users posted, commenting on the power of Moloi’s performance and how perfect it was for Shona’s send-off

Shona Ferguson was laid to rest today and his funeral was covered by multiple media houses. South African footballer Teboho Moloi performed in Shona’s honour, leaving many in tears.

Seeing Moloi’s performance had many overcome with emotion. The worship songs that Teboho sang are something many feel Shona would have loved.

Social media has been buzzing with comments regarding the funeral with many commenting on how Moloi’s performance was the perfect touch for Shona’s send-off.

