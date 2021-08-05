Happy Jele Commits to Orlando Pirates and Signs a New Contract with the Club

Happy Jele has signed a new contract with Orlando Pirates which will see the captain remaining loyal to the club

Jele joined Pirates in 2006 and has been playing in the top flight ever since; fans have come to love his presence on the pitch

Mzansi social media users commented on what they thought about Jele staying on and Pirates fans are very happy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Orlando Pirates announced on Wednesday that Happy Jele has signed a new deal that will keep him as the team's captain for the 2021/22 season.

Jele, who joined the club in 2006, has been given a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2022 with an option for the club to extend until June 2023.

Happy Jele has signed a new contract with Orlando Pirates, showing his loyalty to the club. Image: @happyjele04

Source: Instagram

Magents will have the possibility to reach 400 appearances for the club in the 2021/22 season, a feat that no other Orlando Pirates player has accomplished in the Premier Soccer League period, according to The South African.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi social media users were happy to hear that Jele has decided to continue with the Buccaneers. Check out the reactions below:

@Alungilebuso said:

"Now this is the news we want to hear, thank you Ndlw'emnyama."

@mlusique_ayama commented:

"The only positive thing I've seen at OP this season. Otherwise niyasibhedela nina."

@Samkelo_kaay said:

"The most composed defender on the ball in the whole league."

@bandyphats commented:

"Great news, that's how you reward loyalty and professionalism. Break more records boy and give us the league before you retire."

Itumeleng Khune offered a contract extension at Kaizer Chiefs

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that after plenty of speculation about his future, Kaizer Chiefs has offered Itumeleng Khune an extension on his contract.

Khune will be staying at Naturena and is breaking a record in the process to become the longest-serving player for the club. Khune was rumoured to be joining a club in Qatar but it seems like he's decided to stay in South Africa.

Daniel Akpeyi currently has the number one goalkeeping position but it looks like Itu wants to fight for his place. Khune will be equalling Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe's record for being the longest-serving player. The goalkeeper has been under contract at Kaizer Chiefs since 2004.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za