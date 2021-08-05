Inter Milan Star Who Developed Heart Problem At Euro 2020 Returns To Training

Christian Eriksen has returned to Milan in a bid to come back to action after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

The 29-year-old survived a heart scare during Denmark's first game against Finland after collapsing to the ground

The Inter Milan will be hoping to return to the Nerazzurri side that won the Scudetto last season after 11 years

Christian Eriksen has returned to Inter Milan in a bid to resume training ahead of the new season weeks after he developed a heart problem during Euro 2020, Sky Sports, BBC.

The Danish international collapse to the ground on the stroke of half-time during his country's first group game against Finland.

And the Dane has excused himself from football to be with his family following his recovery from the heart scare.

Christian Eriksen has returned to Inter Milna nd will conduct tests before being cleared to train. Photo by Nicolo Campo

The 29-year-old has now joined up with Serie A champions Inter in Milan where he was greeted by Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta.

Eriksen's test procedure

He is set to undergo series of tests with the club's medical staff for the next two days and is expected to join up with the rest of the squad ahead of the new season.

It is understood the tests would determine whether the ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) which he was fitted with in Denmark will be able to be removed, or whether it will be permanent.

Eriksen can only return to training if the ICD is removed according to safety regulations in Italy.

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Euro 2020. Denmark's Christian Eriksen shocked fans and teammates when he collapsed on the field in the middle of Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday in Copenhagen.

16 000 fans watched in horror as doctors rushed to his side and began performing CPR on the footballer.

Doctors have reported back on his condition saying that he is stable. When he first collapsed the cameras zoomed in on him but when it became clear that it was serious the cameras panned away.

Eriksen's teammates and onlookers were visibly in shock. After being carried off the field it was reported that he was awake and stable. The match then resumed at 8:30 pm. according to eNCA.

