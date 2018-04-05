Mpho Maboi has spoken out against negative comments about her relationship

She said she'd not have married Letsholonyane had she listened to the "vile" comments

She urged her followers to "love the one you love" and refrain from judging others' relationship choices

Sports presenter Mpho Maboi has revealed that she regularly receives negative comments about her relationship with football star Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

The two celebrities had their traditional wedding recently, which Briefly.co.za covered. In a thread on Twitter, Mpho started off by saying:

Yazi (you know) you will die lonely not loving the person you wanna love because you’re too worried about what people are gonna say... Love the one you love. People will talk anyway no matter what you do. You’ll never change that...

Mpho added that she gets regular social media notifications about the "vile" comments. She expressed relief for having trusted her emotions and blocking out the comments.

The popular sportscaster urged her followers to simply love the person they love and not listen to what other people say.

Mpho's fans agreed with her and offered her support. See some of their reactions below.

