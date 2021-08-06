Unusual Tale teasers for September 2021: Shobha lets the cat out of the bag!

Unusual Tale teasers for September 2021 are here, and the new show has so much in store for you. If you thought the love story would be a bed of roses, you should check out these details. The twists and turns in the Unusual Tale plot are worth checking out.

Unusual Tale storyline features a love story that is a rollercoaster. Shobha hails from a less fortunate background and strives to change her family's financial status. She gets a job at Vikram's office, but her relationship with Samarth takes a sudden leap. She finds herself in a dire situation that needs her to choose between her career and love life. The highlights in Unusual Tale teasers will fill you in on what to expect.

Unusual Tale teasers for September 2021

Recent Unusual Tale episodes revealed Shobha's breakthrough and how much Vikram is willing to help her grow. However, her joy is short-lived. Unusual Tale cast members have malicious intentions towards her. How will she deal with her situation?

Episodes 67 and 68 - Wednesday, 1st of September 2021

Shobha asks for Usha's opinion about taking Samarth back, and Usha disapproves of the idea. Instead, Usha tells her that Vikram loves her, but Shobha refuses to believe it. Later, Shobha goes back home.

Vikram is impressed to see Shobha and even makes a sacrifice to prove his love for her, and Nani is sad to learn about Vikram's sacrifice. Sarika initiates a plan to turn Samarth against Vikram and Shobha. Later, Samarth apologizes to Shobha and attempts to convince her to give him another chance.

Episodes 69 and 70 - Thursday, 2nd of September 2021

Shobha gives in to Samarth's pleas and gives him another chance for the sake of their children, and Nani is unimpressed by Vikram's decision. Sarika attempts to mislead Samarth about Shobha and later provokes Samarth against Vikram.

Sharada and Samarth strike a deal, and later, Samarth convinces Shobha to quit her job. Sarika also attempts to persuade her to resign from her job. Later, Vikram presents the employee of the month award to Shobha.

Episodes 71 and 72 - Friday, 3rd of September 2021

Shobha decides to quit her job to take care of her family, and Vikram is unimpressed by her decision, although he lets her go. Samarth apologizes to Sharada and asks Sharada to take him back.

Samarth persuades Shobha to revert her decision and go back to her job, and she is shocked by the sudden change in his behaviour. Shobha questions him about his behaviour change. Later, Sarika's attempts to win Nani over do not bear fruit.

Episodes 73 and 74 - Saturday, 4th of September 2021

Vikram insinuates that Samarth is plotting against Sharada and Shobha, and Sharada makes Shobha believe that Samarth is a changed man, although she finds it hard to believe. Later, Sarika badmouths Shobha; hence, Samarth slaps him.

Vikram asks Shobha to be careful about Samarth's alleged changed behaviour, and Samarth worries that his wife has an affair with Vikram. Sarika notices that Samarth is hiding something, and Samarth intends to use Shobha to gain political mileage.

Episodes 75 and 76 - Sunday, 5th of September 2021

Samarth intentionally hurts Vikram's arm, and Shobha tends to Vikram's injury. Vikram is shocked to learn that Shobha intends to speak about Samarth's potential candidacy at the press conference. Therefore, he talks her out of it.

Shobha attends Samarth's press conference and speaks on his behalf. Vikram tries to make her understand that he is using her to boost his political ambition. When a reporter interviews her about the issue, she defends Samarth and says she trusts Samarth.

Episodes 77 and 78 - Monday, 6th of September 2021

Sharada suggests that Samarth takes Shobha on a date, and Samarth accuses his wife of having an affair with Vikram. Binita turns Garima against Sanjay, and Vikram is shocked to find Shobha distressed.

Vikram realizes that Samarth betrayed Shobha again, and he regrets advising her to give him another chance. Sarika is mad at Samarth for ruining her plans, and Shobha decides not to accept Samarth.

Episodes 79 and 80 - Tuesday, 7th of September 2021

Nani stops Vikram from questioning Samarth, and Vikram colludes with Rohini to expose Samarth's evil deeds and how he mistreated Shobha. Meanwhile, Shobha opes up to Sharada about Samarth's cunning ways.

Vikram uses Rohini's help to expose Samarth publicly, and Sarika informs Samarth that Vikram was looking for him. Later, Garima realizes that Binita planned to hurt the unborn baby.

Shobha

Samarth convinces her to come back home and take care of the kids. She falls for his lies and resigns from her new job despite her recognition as the employee of the month. Samarth persuades her to support his political ambitions, and she does so. Later, Samarth mistreats her, and she starts doubting whether he meant it when he said he had changed.

Vikram

Vikram grows a beautiful friendship with Shobha, and when she tells him about her decision to quit the job, it pisses him off. However, he still looks out for her. When Samarth mistreats her, he gangs up with Rohini to expose him. Will the decision affect Samarth's political career?

Unusual Tale teasers for September 2021 reflect how dramatic the show is. You cannot afford to miss out on the drama. Ensure to check out the full Unusual Tale episodes on StarLife.

