Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa feels that the country's true demographics were not highlighted at the Tokyo Olympics

Mthethwa thinks that more work needs to be done in order to reflect the true race dynamics of South Africa currently

The minister is still set to address the nation during the SJN cricket nation-building hearings about race issues

Minister Nathi Mthethwa thinks that the team that was sent to represent South Africa at the Olympics does not show the true demographics in SA.

The South African Sport and Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) sent a delegation of 185 athletes to the Olympics, the highest number the country has ever sent. The return when it comes to medals has been a bit disappointing with the country only winning three.

Nathi Mthethwa feels that the teams sent out at the Olympics do not reflect SA's demographics. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Tatjana Schoenmaker won two of them and the other one was a silver medal one by South African surfer Bianca Buitendag. Nathi Mthethwa feels that the team did not reflect the race demographics in Mzansi, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

“We are taking time to engage and accelerate transformation in the sporting sector guided by the Eminent Persons Group (EPG)‚ which is monitoring the level of transformation in the sporting arena," said the minister, according to BusinessDay.

On Friday, Mthethwa will speak at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) programme.

“The SJN hearings‚ which are ongoing now‚ are a process of cleaning up the environment so that when we talk transformation on and off the field," he said.

Nathi Mthethwa says there's no pressure on Team South Africa at the Olympics

Briefly News previously reported that Nathi Mthethwa, the Sports Minister, stressed that Team SA's participation in the Tokyo Olympics is not under any pressure. The Tokyo Olympics will officially begin on Friday and conclude on 8 August.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, then-Minister of Sports and Recreation Fikile Mbalula set a 10-medal goal for the squad, which they met.

Mthethwa, who was unable to travel to Japan because of the ongoing virus, sent his best wishes to the athletes at the South African embassy residence in Tokyo in a 'Welcoming Team SA to Japan' ceremony.

