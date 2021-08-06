South African Tennis Player Lloyd Harris Beats Rafael Nadal in an ATP Tie

It looks like South African tennis is in good hands as Lloyd Harris continues to show his talent in the massive sport

Harris beat Rafael Nadal in the ATP events and was thrilled with the result as his hard work is finally paying off

Rafael Nadal now has to go back to the drawing board and prepare for the US Open which will start on 30 August

Lloyd Harris recently beat 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in an ATP match. The score was 6-4 1-6 6-4 in a third-round match at the Citi Open.

Rafael Nadal lost his ATP comeback event on Thursday after a two-month hiatus, but said his ailing foot is improving and that he believes "big things are possible." Harris, who finished in a career-high 50th place, hailed it his best victory.

Lloyd Harris caused an upset by beating 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. Image: CARMEN JASPERSEN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

One of his victories in 2021 came in Dubai, where he defeated fourth-ranked Dominic Thiem, the defending US Open champ according to Sport24.

"Today was really special, I've had some big wins and I've beaten some Grand Slam champions, but to beat a 20-time Grand Slam champion in front of a full crowd with such an amazing atmosphere, was definitely something very special," said Harris according to TennisTV.

Since Denis Shapovalov in Montreal in2017, Harris is the first player to defeat Nadal in their first meeting.

Harris will play Kei Nishikori of Japan in the quarter-finals on Friday when Nishikori beat British seventh seed Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

