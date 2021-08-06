Coach Benni McCarthy has high hopes for the upcoming season and believes that AmaZulu can deliver good results

McCarthy says that his team can do one better than Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Champions League, with no disrespect to them

AmaZulu will be playing in the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history and are looking forward to it

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is confident in his team and believes that they have the strength to go all the way in the CAF Champions League final. McCarthy acknowledged that Kaizer Chiefs did a good job by making it to the final but he thinks his club can do better.

"We can go one better than Kaizer Chiefs in the Champions League. No disrespect to Chiefs but we genuinely think we can do better‚" said the coach.

Benni McCarthy is convinced that his AmaZulu team can go all the way in the CAF Champions League. Image: @AmaZuluFootball

Source: Twitter

After finishing second and 13 points behind Sundowns in their debut season under McCarthy, Usuthu will become the second KwaZulu-Natal side to play in the CAF Champions League, following Manning Rangers in 1998 according to TimesLIVE.

AmaZulu means business and have signed a number of new players

AmaZulu has unveiled a slew of new players ahead of the new season, indicating that they are not taking their first CAF Champions League campaign lightly.

According to The South African, Keagan Buchanan, a former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, and Mxolisi Kunene, a Maritzburg United winger, were among AmaZulu's new additions.

Tshepang Moremi and Lindani Shange have been promoted to AmaZulu's first team ahead of their historic season.

Benni McCarthy gets vaccinated and urges South Africans to follow

Briefly News previously reported that AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy had just received his first vaccination and couldn't wait to share the news on social media. With the third wave being so strong, the coach just knew that he had to play his part and stay safe. He captioned his post:

"1st vaccine done at the Moses Mabhida Vaccination site #staystafe #getyourvaccination."

Not only was he showing that he's received his jab, but he is also urging other South Africans to get vaccinated too. There are some people who fear getting vaccinated but McCarthy is leading by example and wants others to get their shots too.

