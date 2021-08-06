Reneilwe Letsholonyane Reflects on Dreams and Branching Into Coaching

Reneilwe Letsholonyane recently retired from professional football and his hopes for the future in terms of coaching

Yeye says that he has a dream of coaching Kaizer Chiefs and has been collecting coaching badges on his time off

He also touched on the South African U/23 football team and their disappointing performance at the Tokyo Olympics

Last month, Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane retired from professional football and made Mzansi emotional. The 39-year-old midfielder is now opening up about life after playing and his thoughts on the current state of football in South Africa.

Letsholonyane had a decorated career that spanned over 15 years. He played in the FIFA World Cup 2010 and had many successful stints with a number of South African football clubs.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Letsholonyane detailed what his next steps will be in his career and has been collecting coaching badges in the process. He has a dream of coaching Kaizer Chiefs one day.

Yeye also touched on the South Africa U/23 team's performance at the Tokyo Olympics and how he felt about the players' run in the competition. They finished the tournament failing to win all three of their group matches.

"Performance-wise, I feel that they didn't play well in the game against Japan. We were more defensive and more worried about them and didn't look like we knew what formation we were playing on the day," he told Prime Sports with Mahlatse.

Lucas Radebe is advocating for Percy Tau to stay at Brighton & Hove Albion

Briefly News previously reported that Percy Tau has had quite a whirlwind of a career with Brighton & Hove Albion and is pretty much still open to the idea of leaving the club.

Tau has been sent out on loan a few times since joining the club and many thought he'd finally get the chance when he was recalled. When Tau was recalled to the team, fans hoped that he would be getting some more game time but it was not to be.

He recently played in a friendly match and impressed by scoring a goal but nobody knows if it will be enough. The legendary Lucas Radebe thinks that Percy Tau needs to stay at Brighton. He thinks that will be a good move for his career.

