Briefly News has gathered that Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau is on his way to Egyptian giants Al Ahly from Brighton & Hove Albion

Local media reports suggest that the Bafana Bafana hitman, Tau, has left Brighton to return to Africa for a loan spell with Ahly

South African football fans are left to air their mixed reactions on social media platforms as the attacker is set to reunite with Pitso Mosimane

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau has reportedly joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly on loan from the English side Brighton & Hove Albion. According to local media reports, the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker will reunite with former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Tau’s future has been a subject of speculation with a number of media outlets suggesting that the Bafana striker could be loaned out to a Belgian outfit. However, it seems Mosimane managed to convince the Seagulls management to finally land the left-footed attacker's signature.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Percy Tau joins Al Ahly on loan

The South African reports that the Witbank-born player has completed a switch to the current African champions but his deal will be sealed once he passes a medical test.

‘The Lion King’ had a number of loan spells in Belgium with the likes of Club Brugge and RSC Anderlecht before gaining a work permit in the United Kingdom early last year.

A the same time, SoccerZela took to social media to post the news of Tau’s move to the Cairo giants but Mzansi has mixed feelings.

The post reads:

@Mpilo_Shabalala said:

“Tau couldn't even last a full season at EPL. Even Benni was a benchwarmer at Blackburn at some stage, Pienaar was a bench warmer at Tottenham but you never saw them coming back to Africa.”

@BabyJ1508 said:

“Gone are the days when our players used to be strong mentally and patient to persevere, now they can't stand one season of being on the bench in a foreign land. Disappointed by Percy Tau.”

@Sirmore_ said:

“Pitso won't last at Al Ahly despite the excellent job he has done and once he leaves he will be shown the door too! Should have stayed in Europe ai our players are a weak man.”

@PepperMakhale said:

“Europe was too big for Tau even if he stayed at Brighton & Hove Albion he was not going to play.”

@WaddySilwimbap said:

“I think this is a bad move for Percy, there have been a lot of players who when they go to Egypt they just disappear, Emmanuel Manuka comes to mind, the guy Percy has age on his side he should have just fought for his place.”

