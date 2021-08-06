The Frontliners teasers for September 2021: Sid’s hospital scandal

In The Frontliners teasers for September 2021, Vardhan jeopardizes his workmate's career. Ishani plays a role in the hospital scandal even though she does not intend to hurt anyone. She uses an uncouth method to fish out the truth. Ishani discovers how Vardhan used her to accomplish his plan. There are more dramatic events in the upcoming episodes of The Frontliners Hindi drama series.

Vardhan laughs at Sid for falling into his trap. He confesses to Asha everything he did to drag his colleague's name in the mud. Asha's pregnancy bothers Ishani for a while. She calms down after discovering the type of relationship Asha and Sid have.

The Frontliners teasers of September 2021

You must be curious to know what happened to Sid and his career. Well, you will understand it all when you take your time to read The Frontliners September episodes. Everything has been laid out in black and white.

Wednesday, 1st September 2021

Episode 60

The Frontliners' Ishani’s gasps for breath when she learns about Asha’s pregnancy. Later, Sid tears a picture of him and Ishani.

Episode 61

Ishani trails a stranger wearing a hood to find out his mission and identity.

Wednesday, 2nd September 2021

Episode 62

Ishani is shocked to learn that Dr Aman is the man in the hood. Elsewhere, Juhi and Shashank make plans for their future.

Episode 63

Ishani respects Sid more after discovering what happened between him and Asha. Sid rescues Ishani when she starts choking in the elevator.

Wednesday, 3rd September 2021

Episode 64

Vardhan explains to his ally how he will accomplish his evil plan. Instead of accepting Sid’s apology, Ishani spews hurtful words about their relationship.

Episode 65

Juhi tells Anjali what she thinks about Sid and Ishani’s relationship. Ishani and Sid wish they are together, but the situation is complicated. Someone threatens to stab Ishani later.

Wednesday, 4th September 2021

Episode 66

Sid takes over a complicated and critical case from Shashank. Ishani’s face lights up while reading a letter from Sid. Meanwhile, Vardhan perfects his selfish plan.

Episode 67

Vardhan plans to sabotage a risky surgery assigned to Shashank and Sid. Will the patient die? Ishani’s encouraging words boost Sid’s confidence.

Wednesday, 5th September 2021

Episode 68

Vardhan watches Asha give Sid some food before he goes into the theatre room. Surprisingly, Sid falls sick and loses control while performing the surgery. What was in the food?

Episode 69

The Frontliners' Shashank suspends Sid while Ishani tries to protect him from the media. Will she also stop the hospital’s administration from punishing him? Vardhan tells Asha what he did to Sid.

Wednesday, 6th September 2021

Episode 70

Ishani and Rahil investigate the hospital scandal, hoping they can prove Sid’s innocence. Ishani discovers something after encouraging Sid to honour the hospital’s board summon.

Episode 71

Sid anxiously waits for the board meeting at the designated conference hall. Will he lose his job? Elsewhere, Ishani protects Guddu from harm.

Wednesday, 7th September 2021

Episode 72

Ishani uses an unethical move to save Sid’s career. The company’s board members agree on what to do to Sid after voting.

Episode 73

Sid visits Ishani to thank her. They also spend some time together. While Vardhan makes fun of Sid, Ishani argues with Asha.

Ishani

Ishani gives Sid a devotional offering that makes him sick while performing a delicate surgery in the theatre. Vardhan must have put something in the prasad or switched it. He watched her give it to Sid with a nasty smile on his face.

Sid

The head doctor suspends him when the media turns the theatre incident into a scandal. The hospital's board of directors summons Sid for a meeting. Ishani encourages him to show up even though he is nervous about his career's future. The Frontliners' Sid visits Ishani later to thank her for saving his job.

The Frontliners teasers for September 2021 have just proven how interesting this drama series has become. Would you love to watch it? Tune in on Star Life every day at 21h00. The Frontliners series premiered on 2nd August 2021.

